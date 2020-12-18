Pittsburgh, Pa. – Thirteen UPMC hospitals received top “A” grades from The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2020 Hospital Safety Grade, including UPMC Williamsport. The Leapfrog Group is a national organization that aims to improve healthcare quality and safety.

“At UPMC, tremendous dedication and consistent effort on behalf of every physician, nurse and staff member enables us to provide the safest, highest quality care for every patient, every day,” said Tami Minnier, UPMC’s chief quality officer. “Leapfrog’s recognition—with so many top grades for UPMC—is a reflection of our incredible teams whose priority always is our patients’ safety and overall care experience.”

Each spring and fall, more than 2,600 hospitals across the country are rated by Leapfrog based on their ability to prevent medical errors, infections and other harms to patients. Developed under the guidance of an expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available safety data to assess participating facilities. Those data are weighted and combined to produce a single, consumer-friendly score that is published as a letter grade.

The following 13 UPMC hospitals earned the top grade for fall 2020: