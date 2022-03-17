grange road rally

Montgomery, Pa. -- The second annual Road Rally offers a family-oriented, driving tour through North central Pa. with stops at historic sites, notable locations, and participating local businesses -- not to mention games along the way!

Sponsored by Eagle Grange #1, the Road Rally will be held rain or shine on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

The Rally begins and ends at the Grange Hall near Montgomery. Teams check-in at 9:30 a.m. on the day of the Rally to receive a list of instructions and clues for completing the approximately 3-hour long route. Each team must travel together in one vehicle to complete activities at each stop, such as posing for a photo by a designated landmark or locating a specific item.

The Rally officially begins at 10 a.m., when teams take to the road. Winners will be announced and given prizes at 1:30 p.m.

Participating businesses include: Four Friends Winery, Montgomery; Dewart Country Store, Dewart; Montour Farm Market, Watsontown; and The Cookie Dude, Lewisburg. Gift cards to these businesses will be awarded as prizes in a variety of judging categories.

Registration must be submitted by April 2. There is a $20 fee for each team, which includes lunch for all participants between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m at the Grange Hall.

For details and to register for the road rally, contact Jennifer Nauss by email or phone: (717) 512-1261. Information is also available on the Eagle Grange Facebook page and the Grange website.


