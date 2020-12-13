Wellsboro -- The Tiadaghton Audubon Society, based in Wellsboro, has announced its progress on Christmas Bird Count signups. The bird count takes place every year across America from December 14 through January 5. Tioga County has been represented in the count every year since 1968.

The Christmas Bird Count is divided into "circles," geographic areas that are divided between volunteers who participate in the bird count. Each bird counter follows a certain route and records every bird that they see.

"We have 12 participants for the Cowanesque Circle bird count on Saturday, December 19, and I’ve already assigned them to specific areas in that circle," said Sean Minnick. He and his wife Robin are members of the Tiadaghton Audubon Society.

The Cowanesque Circle is centered on Cowanesque Lake and has a radius of 7.5 miles, which covers the following area: North - Pinnacle State Park in N.Y.; South - Ives Run Campground; West - Osceola; and East - East Lawrence Road and Woodford Road and everything in between.

"As for the Wellsboro-Mansfield Circle bird count on Friday, January 1, 2021, I have enough people to do it but if anyone else is interested, I can reduce the size of the areas to be covered so more can participate. I would need to know who wants to take part no later than Friday, December 18," Minnick said.

To sign up, email tasmember@yahoo.com or call Sean or Robin at (570) 948-9052.

"Anyone interested is welcome to call me or my wife for more information." Volunteers will get their area assignments via email.

The Wellsboro-Mansfield Circle is centered on the intersection of Whitneyville and Charleston roads with a radius of 7.5 miles, covering the following area: North - Ives Run Campground; South - Arnot and South Elk Road; West - Route 6 and Heise Run Road; and East - Mansfield University and everything in between.

"If people living in either the Cowanesque or Wellsboro-Mansfield bird circle areas want to participate but don’t want to leave their homes, they can count the birds at the bird feeders in their own backyards," said Minnick.

He added: "If backyard birders call or email Robin or me, we can tell them how to do a count and whether they are in one of our circle areas and should send the data to us or if they live outside our circle areas we will refer them to the appropriate place to report their bird data.

I hadn't thought about backyard birders participating until I received a phone call from a lady in Coudersport. I told her how she could provide her bird information to a different organization that would turn it in with their count."