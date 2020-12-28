Fayetteville, Wv. – The most recent Congressional stimulus package may not have provided the financial relief many had hoped for, but it did include one happy surprise: a new National Park.

The New River Gorge in West Virginia was officially upgraded to a National Park after President Trump signed the latest COVID-19 relief bill into law yesterday.

The New River Gorge, commonly referred to as "the New", is 73,000 acres of wild, rugged, adventure. The river was designated as a National River in 1973, but now the surrounding land will benefit from the clout and funding associated with National Parks–which is good news for outdoor enthusiasts.

The 53-miles of the New River features world-class white water rafting, including a popular 13-mile section filled with Class IV to V rapids, called the "Lower New." In addition, the tall cliffs surrounding the river gorge offer climbers nearly 1,500 different routes to practice their technique. The park includes hiking trails, mountain biking routes, camp grounds, and much more.

The National Park upgrade will include over 7,021 acres around the center of the New River. Since hunting is not permitted within the 7,021 acres now labeled as "National Park" lands, there was some opposition from area hunting groups and the Backcountry Hunters and Anglers Association. As a concession, the remaining 65,165 acres of the land will be designated as a national preserve and used for backcountry hiking and hunting.

As a National River, much of the outdoor recreation sites around the New River Gorge were already managed by the National Park Service. Thus, the new distinction as a National Park had very little up-front investment costs. In fact, the biggest change the new designation as a National Park will bring is environmental protection.

National Park land is protected and subject to strict environmental regulations meant to preserve the natural beauty of the area. The new distinction as a National Park could local environmental groups advocate for things like cleaner water.

Most importantly, the new title of National Park will boost tourism to the region while ensuring the natural beauty and opportunities for outdoor adventures are preserved for generations to come.