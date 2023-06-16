A local chapter of the Alliance of Therapy Dogs (ATD) is looking for more dogs and owners to join the team, and it’s easier than you might think.

Therapy dogs work in various roles throughout the community: bringing joy to nursing homes; putting smiles on school kids’ faces; or strolling the halls of an otherwise dreary hospital.

ATD makes their services possible by testing and certifying therapy dogs and organizing volunteer events. Owners and dogs are a package deal; owners must accompany their dog to all therapy events.

Owners from all Pennsylvania counties are eligible to apply. Most volunteer events are held in Lycoming County, but the volunteer teams have traveled outside the area when feasible, said Megan O'Neal, local leader and tester for ATD.

Currently, area therapy teams are averaging 16-17 visits per month—high demand given a limited number of members in the region, said Victoria Stetts, event coordinator for the local chapter.

The process of signing up may seem daunting—requiring background checks and health tests—but most owners and dogs of "good character" are accepted, said O'Neal. All breeds, of one or more years old, can serve as therapy dogs.

The general requirements for the dog are simple: calm temperament and good listener. However, each dog must pass a handling test. See the video example of the test here. Dogs may fail if they’re too excited or too shy, cannot walk well on a leash, or cannot pause and wait, among other reasons.

Owners will need to fill out a background check and some other paperwork to become members, but the process is clearly laid out on the ATD website. There is a $30 membership fee.

Frequently served spaces include schools, colleges, nursing homes, group homes, and special events. The services are offered free of charge.

UPMC regularly offers therapy dogs. The hospital has its own volunteer team of ATD dogs—currently 13 registered dogs—who visit patients, visitors, and staff within the region. The owner-dog teams also volunteer for special events or theme days, such as on holidays.

How do the therapy dogs help? While the answer might seem obvious to most, volunteers get to experience the rewards of service directly. Stetts put the feeling to words: "When we go anywhere, people just light up.”

The experience provides "instantaneous relief for whatever the patient or staff member is going through that day," said Holly Edkin, UPMC Volunteer Coordinator, Volunteer Services.

The UPMC program is also facing high demand for therapy dogs, Edkin said. "I can't keep up with the requests I've been getting from our department."

Anyone interested in joining the UPMC therapy dog team should contact Volunteer Services at 570-321-2433 or smeltzerh@upmc.edu. Dogs must be certified by a UPMC approved agency.

