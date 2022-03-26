Williamsport, Pa — More than a century after members of the women’s suffrage movement made a historic stop in Williamsport, a marker commemorating the event was unveiled to a lively crowd gathered Friday at the YWCA.

The Justice Bell, which was commissioned in 1915 by the ​​Pennsylvania Woman Suffrage Association, was strapped onto a truck and taken on a nationwide tour to promote the passage of the 19th Amendment.

One of those stops was in Williamsport, where suffragettes Susan B. Anthony, Cady Elizabeth Stanton, and Lucretia Mott had visited, explained Caroline Balliet, president of Lycoming County’s League of Women’s Voters.

The Justice Bell!” Balliet said. “Can you imagine that traveling through Williamsport? It just warms my heart.”

The bell’s clapper was tied to prevent it from ringing until women had the right to vote, Balliet said. When the amendment was officially adopted in 1920, Williamsport residents celebrated throughout the city, Balliet said.

“Banners were waved, balloons were released, the Williamsport fire bell was rung and the fire whistle sounded.”

The marker is just one of five in the state dedicated to the women’s suffrage movement, said Robyn Young, PA coordinator for the National Votes for Women Trail. Her group, along with the Lycoming County Women’s History Project, advocated for the marker to be placed in Williamsport at the YWCA.

The YWCA has a long history of empowering women and was the site of women’s suffrage meetings in the early part of the century, said Allison Staiman, former YWCA board president.

For the first presidential election after the 19th Amendment passed, local suffragettes gathered at the YWCA to listen to the results on the radio, she added.

A crowd of about 50 people, including Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter, state Sen. Gene Yaw, and state Rep. Rick Mirabito, gathered outside for a short presentation before the marker was unveiled.

Lucy Henry, a local musician, entertained the crowd with renditions of popular suffrage songs “She’s Good Enough to be Your Baby’s Mother and She’s Good Enough to Vote With You,” and “Give the Ballots to the Mothers.”

Dawn Linn, executive director of the YWCA, called the event a “proud moment for Lycoming County.”

“I’m grateful for our history and I’m inspired by their strong determination to change the world,” she said.



