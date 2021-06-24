Williamsport, Pa. - ARRRRE YA READY, KIDS?!?

The 2021 Summer Stock production of "The SpongeBob Musical" directed by Lycoming College Theatre Professor Dr. C. Austin Hill (who directed the 2019 production of "Newsies") explodes onto the Community Arts Center stage on July 29 through 21 at 7:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. performance on July 31 (COVID regulations permitting).

Dr. Hill says, “We are incredibly excited to be planning one of the very first productions of 'The SpongeBob Musical' in this area—one of the first productions of the show ANYWHERE, really. On the heels of our production of 'Newsies' in 2019, canceling the Student Summer Stock in 2020 was difficult and sad for everyone involved. We thought it would be a great idea to bring the project back with a HUGE title like this one. But even more, we wanted a production that had some important things to say."

"The SpongeBob Musical FEELS like it was written in response to all of the things that we’ve all been dealing with throughout 2020—from the COVID pandemic and shutdown to the important social justice movements—somehow this 2016 show is even more viscerally relevant than it was when it was written. And best of ALL, it will provide wonderful opportunities for our 7-12th grade actor/singer/dancers. The show is fun, funny, clever, colorful, and wildly inventive. It’s the perfect way to spend our summers," Hill added.

"The SpongeBob Musical" is an adaptation of Nickelodeon's beloved cartoon sitcom SpongeBob SquarePants.

Ever-optimistic yellow sea sponge, SpongeBob, learns that a nearby volcano, Mt. Humongous, will erupt within the next 48 hours and completely obliterate his hometown of Bikini Bottom.

SpongeBob tries to prove to himself and the world that he is not "just a simple sponge" and resolves to save the day when all hope is lost.

The twelve-time Tony Award nominee with new songs from artists such as Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Plain White T’s, David Bowie and more provides a fun and family-friendly story while also exemplifying a narrative of identity, crisis, and community.

Michael Miller of stageagent.com states SpongeBob SquarePants “is also a witty allegory that examines and critiques the politics of the modern era, and it does so in such a way where children will appreciate and understand the plot line, while adults can read between the lines and extract even more from the musical’s message.”

The Student Summer Stock program offers an opportunity for students to create alongside working professional theatre-makers to bring new passion and skills back to their community and educational programs.

This program anticipated every year by the community, as it provides professional production values to student-centric performances at the Community Arts Center.