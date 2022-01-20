Clearfield, Pa. – Four years after finding a buried mass of metal believed to be a buried Civil war-era treasure, two Pennsylvania treasure hunters are suing the Justice Department.

The lawsuit "seeks to confirm the FBI's recovery of Civil War-era gold buried in the mountains of Pennsylvania, based in significant part on scientific evidence of the gold's existence that the Plantiff provided the FBI."

Dennis and Kem Parada, the owners of Finders Keepers, a lost treasure and locate-a and-recover service, found the buried mass in 2018. The pair were following the 155-year-old legend: Federal gold buried somewhere in the forest. According to the Guardian, the legendary treasure was estimated to be worth about $55 million.

Their search spanned years, and upon finding the buried mass of metal in Dent's Run, about 100 miles outside of Pittsburgh, Pa., the pair felt confident that they had found the Civil War-era gold.

Confident they had found the treasure, the Paradas called state officials and contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in an attempt to get permission to dig up the treasure. The brothers were told they were not allowed to dig, but later, the FBI hired contractors with professional grade tools to excavate the site.

The FBI has denied claims that anything was found at the site during the dig. In 2018, the FBI said "nothing was found" in a formal announcement. "The FBI unequivocally rejects any claims or speculation to the contrary,” a spokesperson told the Associated Press in 2021.

The agency has also refused to release the excavation records and the records remain sealed.

The lawsuit, filed under the Freedom of Information Act, asks the FBI to provide "records" from the excavation or provide "any justification of withholding records." The FBI has yet to release a statement on the lawsuit.

For now, the Paradas' search for the whereabouts of the legendary Civil War-era treasure continues.