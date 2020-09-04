red e pill recall.jpg

The Protein Shoppe, LLC has announced a voluntary recall of all lots of Red-E Male Enhancement Tablets at the consumer level. The recall was initiated after an FDA analysis found that the product contains undeclared sildenafil, a Phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) inhibitor that is used in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. While sildenafil is an active ingredient in a different, FDA-approved drug, its use in the Red-E formulation was not approved by the FDA.

The undeclared PDE-5 inhibitor in the product may pose serious health risks to consumers with underlying medical issues. The substance may interact with prescription drugs such as nitroglycerin, resulting in a dangerous drop in blood pressure. Consumers with diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart disease often take nitrates.

The product, Red-E (Male Enhancement tablet), is marketed as a male enhancement nutritional supplement, the product is a scored octagonal tablet with “Red” embossed on either side of the score line on one side of the tablet which is contained in small plastic bag with a black label stapled to it. The Red-E pill was sold online at RGV Protein Shoppe.

Customers in possession of Red-E pills should stop using them and return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact The Protein Shoppe by phone at 956-687-3539, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The company may also be contacted by email at theproteinshoppe@yahoo.com or regular mail at The Protein Shoppe, LLC, 101 E Exp. 83 Ste. A-1 Pharr, TX 78557.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.