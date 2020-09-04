The Protein Shoppe, LLC has announced a voluntary recall of all lots of Red-E Male Enhancement Tablets at the consumer level. The recall was initiated after an FDA analysis found that the product contains undeclared sildenafil, a Phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) inhibitor that is used in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. While sildenafil is an active ingredient in a different, FDA-approved drug, its use in the Red-E formulation was not approved by the FDA.

The undeclared PDE-5 inhibitor in the product may pose serious health risks to consumers with underlying medical issues. The substance may interact with prescription drugs such as nitroglycerin, resulting in a dangerous drop in blood pressure. Consumers with diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart disease often take nitrates.

The product, Red-E (Male Enhancement tablet), is marketed as a male enhancement nutritional supplement, the product is a scored octagonal tablet with “Red” embossed on either side of the score line on one side of the tablet which is contained in small plastic bag with a black label stapled to it. The Red-E pill was sold online at RGV Protein Shoppe.

Customers in possession of Red-E pills should stop using them and return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact The Protein Shoppe by phone at 956-687-3539, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The company may also be contacted by email at theproteinshoppe@yahoo.com or regular mail at The Protein Shoppe, LLC, 101 E Exp. 83 Ste. A-1 Pharr, TX 78557.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.