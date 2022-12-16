The pickleball trend has hit the local scene

Pickleball, a racquet sport with a funny name, is the fastest-growing sport in America.

The sport combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis. Two or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a plastic whiffle type ball over a net. It can be played outside or inside.

Pickleball is played on a court with the dimensions and layout of a badminton court. It has rules somewhat similar to tennis, with several modifications. Due to the smaller court size, pickleball can be a very social game.

Pickleball continues to attract new players. The sport has had a participation growth rate of 39.3% since 2019. That value translates to roughly 4.8 million players in the US, according to the 2022 Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) Single Sport Report on pickleball. (SFIA is the premier trade association for top brands, manufacturers, retailers and marketers in the American sporting goods and fitness industry.)

According to statistics provided by SFIA and USA Pickleball, about 60% of pickleball participants are men, but female players are arriving at the sport at a faster rate.

While it was once known as a sport for older people, players’ average age continues to drop, down from 41 years in 2020 to 38.1 years of age as of last year.

From 2020 to 2021, growth was fastest among young players: participation among 6 to 17 year-olds and 18 to 24-year-olds increased by 21% for each group. Pickleball is now a learning module for most area high schools as part of their physical education curriculum.

Pickleball has existed since 1965 but it wasn’t until people were looking for a participatory sport during the pandemic that its popularity soared.

Locally, Ken Huling, a local Certified Pickleball Instructor, agrees that the increase in participation started during COVID. "People were looking for something to do in small groups or as a family and this fit the bill. In addition, there has been more and more press coverage of pickleball events. This is because there are now two professional pickleball tours that have events throughout the US."

Nationally, the growth continued this year with creation of events specifically for youth and a team pickleball competition, with the owners of some these teams being major sports figures.

Huling said that the Tennis Channel recently started broadcasting live professional pickleball events—so overall there are a lot more opportunities for people to see the sport. "You can tune into Facebook or Youtube almost every weekend to see live professional matches," Huling said.

On Nov. 17, Stephen Colbert, host of The Late Show, hosted a nationally televised Celebrity Pickleball tournament on CBS. He had the best all-star competitive pickleball teams play against each other in the name of charity.

The rapid growth of pickleball has caused some growing pains. Some areas of the country have noted a substantial lack of courts to meet demand.

Last Thursday, the New York Post reported that New York City had banned adult pickleball players from a children's playground after a "turf war" that saw them setting up athletic equipment where children are supposed to be allowed to play.

Fortunately, our area has many locations for playing, both inside and outside. And the options are increasing.

In October, the number of dedicated outdoor courts at James Short Park in Loyalsock Township doubled from four to eight. This week, the Eastern Lycoming YMCA increased their amount of dedicated play times by three hours, from six hours per week to nine.

This was to keep up with increasing demand and help allot time for beginners. It’s not uncommon to have over 24 people playing at their three time slots per week. According to pickleball enthusiast Vito Sylvester, the current plan at the Eastern Lycoming YMCA is to have courts for beginners from noon to 1 p.m. and experienced players from 1-3 p.m.

Similarly, the YMCA Williamsport branch recently added two hours on Tuesdays to give pickleball players the gym from noon to 4 p.m. Like the Eastern Lycoming YMCA, there are specific times for beginners and experienced players.

The Firetree Place in Williamsport has opened up time on Thursday mornings in their facility, in addition to having Wednesday nights scheduled. They also have established a league.

The Williamsport area has other locations with courts. Saint Ann's Catholic Church (which also has a beginners and experienced time), both led by Sylvester, has three courts. Courts are also available at Memorial Park, and the YWCA Williamsport has recently started opening up its gym with one court available for playing.

In Northumberland County, there are places to play in Lewisburg, Milton, and other areas of the county, in either churches or athletic facilities.

Play times are available at the Christ Wesleyan Church and Well Coffee House in Milton. There is also a court at the Alliance Church in Watsontown. The Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center has a large Pickleball facility with many play times.

In October, the Avis Borough painted their outdoor tennis courts to include Pickleball lines.

With the city of Lock Haven’s support, there are four new outdoor courts at Hanna Park along State Route 120. The Lock Haven Branch YMCA has additional scheduled times in their gym.

Some of these facilities charge a fee to use the courts while some are free with gym membership. Outside play is normally free at the listed locations.

Anyone interested in finding a location can visit the Play Time Scheduler website or download the app Play Time Scheduler. You put in your location and are shown the available pickleball courts in the area and information about potential lessons or games. In our area, “there are now over 300 people that are actively playing,” Sylvester said.

For those interested in learning how to play, you can attend any of the beginner sessions at the locations above.

If you want more formalized lessons, Huling teaches a class for beginners. His 101 course is four two-hour sessions. Each session is devoted to teaching a specific skill and stroke.

“It is a closed group in that we will build upon skills learned in the previous sessions, so there are no new people added after it starts," Huling said. These sessions are limited to eight individuals and a minimum of four people.

“The activities will be primarily drills for the first 60 to 90 minutes and then we will focus on playing games for the remaining time,” Huling added. Paddles and balls are provided and individuals should wear some type of sneaker or sport shoe.

Huling finished giving his 101 course this month and will likely have another one in Lewisburg in mid-January and in Williamsport in mid-February. Huling said he is also available for private coaching sessions.

If you are an experienced player and want to ring in the New Year playing pickleball, you can register for the "Dinking in the New Year 2023" tournament in State College on Jan. 2, 2023. (Dinking is a common term in pickleball which usually means a soft shot just over the net.)

Tournament players receive cool swag bags with pickleball discounts, special “Dinking” gifts and prizes to be raffled which include racquets, balls, t-shirts, gift cards, and special treats from the Official Pickle of Dinking in the New Year. As the organizer puts it, "It’s big dill you won’t want to miss!" Register here.

If it meets specific qualifications, some predict pickleball will be an Olympic sport in 2028 at Los Angeles. By 2030, pickleball is projected to attract an estimated 40 million players across the globe. Find more information about pickleball here.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.