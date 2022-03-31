Lewisburg, Pa. -- Love the outdoors? Can't wait for paddling season? The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership (SGP) is excited to announce the Paddling Film Festival World Tour—an opportunity to watch award-winning kayak, canoe, and rafting films from across the globe!

Since 2006, the Paddling Film Festival World Tour has been showcasing the very best of paddling films, with screenings in more than 120 cities around the world. This year, the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership (SGP) is a host of the festival and will be bringing the films to Central PA! You'll be inspired to explore rivers, lakes, and oceans, push extremes, embrace the paddling lifestyle, and appreciate the wild places.

The event will be held on April 9, 2022, from 1 – 3:30 p.m. at the Campus Theatre, located at 413 Market Street, Lewisburg.

“We hope that the stories and adventures shared within these films will inspire people to engage with the outdoors along our very own Susquehanna River,” said SGP Executive Director Corey Ellison. “Our river is such a great resource for recreation, and it is just steps away for many communities in Pennsylvania.”

Of the films showing, SGP has selected a program that will take viewers on adventures around the world. They will experience a whitewater trip through Africa, a hike into an Alaskan volcano and raft out from the caldera to the Pacific Ocean, and the story of one man’s commute to work in Australia via kayak.

SGP will also have a table setup at the event with free maps, guides, and itineraries that attendees are welcome to take home and start planning their next adventure on the Susquehanna River.

“It’s the perfect time of year to plan for the season ahead of us, and SGP has all the information you need to get started,” said SGP Director of Communications & Outreach, Alana Jajko.

In addition to a selection of films from the World Tour and access to local outdoor recreation resources, attendees will also have the opportunity to win raffles prizes to the downtown businesses of Lewisburg.

Tickets to the event may be purchased for $15 online, or at the door for $20.

SGP would like to thank the PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources, Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau, Williamsport Sun Gazette, Campus Theatre, and Lewisburg Downtown Partnership for their contributions to the event. This is an in-theatre, in-person event.

The Paddling Film Festival World Tour will be a great chance to meet other outdoor enthusiasts and is the perfect jumpstart to the season as we all anticipate paddling days ahead!



