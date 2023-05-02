Lewisburg, Pa. — This Mental Health Awareness Month, The Miller Center is collaborating with Joyely, LLC for a community event focused on the power of positive emotions and resilience.

The discussion will be held in Room D/E at The Miller Center on May 10 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will be light refreshments offered at 10 a.m., discussions will take place at 10:30 a.m., and there will be time for questions and networking starting at 11:30 a.m.

Joyely is a company focused on building company cultures that leverage joy to increase employee productivity, engagement, and retention. Representatives from the company will speak about the four-step process it uses to help employees transform experiences like stress, overwhelm, frustration, and sadness to more productive feelings like gratitude, hope, and sometimes even joy.

Joyely has invited Anthony Ragusea, PsyD, MSCP, ABPP, Board Certified Clinical Psychologist, Psychology of Evangelical, to talk about the research behind practices like the four-step program. Dr. Ragusea will talk about how these practices can help in the workplace and beyond, as well as the importance of mental resilience and experiencing joy in daily life.

Jennifer Cavender, COO of Joyely says “Our goal is to show every person how to make decisions from a place of gratitude, excitement, or joy instead of from a place of fear, stress, or overwhelm. Imagine what your businesses and families could accomplish if more people acted from a place of Joy.”

Joyely was introduced to Lewisburg through working with Evangelical Community Hospital. Evangelical partnered with Joyely during the first quarter of 2023 to help build a supportive culture within the hospital and support employees' mental health.

