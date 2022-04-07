Lewisburg, Pa. -- The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA has partnered with Bloomsburg Music Therapy to offer Singercise, a free, therapeutic class for people battling Parkinson’s disease.

Singercise aims to improve speech intelligibility, increase vocal intensity, and improve respiration and swallowing, all while providing a source of social support in a fun and engaging setting. The program is offered completely free of charge to participants and caregivers thanks to a community grant from the Parkinson's Foundation.

Both in-person and virtual classes are available.

In-person classes meet at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center every Monday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. now through June 27. Virtual classes meet via Zoom every Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. starting April 13 and running through June 15.

Class is led by board-certified music therapist Alysha Suley, MM, MT-BC, a member of the American Music Therapy Association and the International Association for Music & Medicine. Singercise is open to individuals of all physical ability and fitness levels who are battling Parkinson’s disease.

Previous participants have seen marked improvements in their speech and breathing, with one participant saying, “A friend recently commented on how much better I was speaking and sounding.”

Singercise has also proven to be an excellent outlet for socialization, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Another attendee remarked, “My husband and I find the program to be enjoyable, and both of us have seen some positive results. It also gives us something positive to do together relative to Parkinson’s rather than focusing on all the negatives that come with the disease.”

Registration is open now, and those interested can register at gsvymca.org or by calling (570) 316-1899. Registration is required.



