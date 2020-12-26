Lewisburg, Pa. – The Lewisburg Arts Council has shared the following letter describing how they have been navigating the COVID-19 crisis to continue celebrating the arts with the community. Details about the 2021 Lewisburg Arts Festival are not yet available, but the letter does discuss some of the council's early 2021 plans.

Dear Friends of the Lewisburg Arts Council,

2020 presented us with many challenges... and some unexpected opportunities!

Following a VERY successful Members’ Show at the Public Library in February—the biggest one yet, with 101 pieces of artwork entered by 48 different artists and photographers—planning for our spring Celebration of the Arts was already well underway... until everything came to a screeching halt in March.

Once we came to terms with the disappointment of cancelling the many carefully-made plans for the upcoming Celebration and Music in the Park, we focused on this as an opportunity to work on some much-needed administrative tasks: moving to a new office, updating the bylaws and implementing new procedures to enhance communication and streamline board meetings. And we welcomed two new Board members and a new Social Media Coordinator to the team this year.

We’ve also been using this time to rethink what we do and how we do it.

The challenge to adapt has motivated us to explore avenues and approaches we might never have considered before. For example, expanding this year’s Sidewalk Chalk Festival to last the entire month of July allowed us to offer weekly themes to spark inspiration and creative fun. Participants posted their work on our Facebook event page, encouraging others to join in.

Expanding our fall Stroll Through the Arts to nine days gave Strollers more time to view the artwork on display. And, to foster connections with participating Stroll artists, we developed multiple ways for art-lovers to interact with them via videos and social media outlets.

Our Artists’ Guild and Photography Club have adapted as well, hosting online critiques and socially-distanced outings to nearby locales. Weekly photo challenges offered inspiration to Club members quarantined at home. (To see the results, please visit the Photography Club’s website: http://lewisburgphotoclub.org)

And the best news is, we’re not done yet!

We are already looking ahead to 2021 and thinking of ways to offer some—if not all—of your favorite events and activities next year.

Because of construction at the Public Library, we won’t be able to hold our annual Members’ Show there in February. We’re currently mulling over whether to hold it somewhere else in February (most likely without a reception) or wait until later in the year when the library construction is finished and we can safely kick off the show with a reception.

Next spring, we plan to have something to celebrate, even if we aren’t able to host all of our usual Celebration of the Arts events. We do expect to hold our annual Indoor Art Exhibit and the Photography Show. On Sunday, April 25, we will offer our Plein Air Painting event. We also foresee offering a range of engaging and inspiring workshops to nurture your creative side, either in-person (fingers crossed!) or online.

And, if in-person performances aren’t possible in May, we’ll explore alternate ways to bring you Lewisburg Live!

As for next summer... even before the pandemic hit, we knew some BIG changes were coming to our 2021 Music in the Park season due to plans for construction near Hufnagle Park. We’re not sure yet what those changes will be or where they will take us, but we promise to keep you informed. We also look forward to returning the Sidewalk Chalk Festival to downtown Lewisburg in July.

And we anticipate that some of this year’s adaptations will make next fall’s Stroll Through the Arts more accessible and even more successful than ever before.

Working to plan next year’s events and activities has provided us with a welcome bonus: something to look forward to, with the hope of brighter days to come. If you’d like to join us in planning an art-filled, joy-filled 2021, please email us at volunteer@lewisburgartscouncil.com. We are a volunteer-powered organization, and we’d love to hear from you!

In addition to finding ways to adapt favorite events to the current circumstances, we are also exploring new ways for our members to connect with and engage in the arts.

Early next year, look for an invitation to share your thoughts -- and dreams -- with us! We would be remiss if we did not thank you for your continued support of the Lewisburg Arts Council. When we cancelled the Street Festival this year, we lost our primary source of income. Your financial support provided us with funds needed to pay operating expenses: rent, insurance, licensing fees for our websites, and so on.

Because of you, we were able to award two $500 scholarships to LAHS graduating seniors who excel in the arts. Our members covered the cost of hosting the Stroll Through the Arts, giving art-lovers from around the region a reason to visit beautiful downtown Lewisburg. You enabled us to continue doing what we do best: connecting our community and the arts!

While you might question if the middle of a pandemic is really the best time to kick off our 2021 membership drive, we feel there’s no better time, because times like this remind us just how much the arts matter. If you can, please renew your membership and help us continue connecting our community and the arts for another 50 years.

If you can, please help us grow our membership by inviting friends, neighbors, and colleagues to join you in supporting the Lewisburg Arts Council and home-grown arts. And, if you find that circumstances allow you to be a little more generous, know that we will continue to use your contribution wisely to benefit our community.

We look forward to hearing from you. Even more, we look forward to seeing you at a future Lewisburg Arts Council event!

Gratefully yours,

Connie Timm, President; Della Hutchinson, Vice President; Barbara Baker, Board Member; Bill Ledgerwood, Treasurer; Tiffany Demmon, Secretary; Sara Kelley, Board Member