Lewisburg, Pa. — The Kid Olympics is back for another year, offering children a chance to get active and involved with other kids in the community.

The day will be packed with competitions, including a javelin throw, obstacle course, limbo, and 20-40 meter dash.

The 2023 Kid Olympics will be held rain or shine on Sunday, June 11 at 2 p.m. at the Green Space Center at Lewisburg Children's Museum. Children ages 3 to 12 years old are invited to participate as Kid Olympians. The Green Space Center is the athletic field behind the Children's Museum at 815 Market St. Parking is available along St. Louis St.

In the case of very severe weather, the event will instead be held Sunday, June 18.

Check-in will begin at 1:30 p.m. on the day of the event; prior registration is required and ends on Saturday, June 10. Registration fee is $10 per child. Register online at All proceeds support the LCM and its Count Me In Program. To register, visit lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.

“I am very excited to experience my first Kid Olympics,” says LCM Education and Special Events Manager, Michelle Heintzelman. “There is a lot of value in getting children involved outside in active and fun ways.”

The event is sponsored by Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger, with in-kind support from SB Cyclery, DJ Donnie Mapes, Stack’d Fit, McDonald’s of Lewisburg, and Lewisburg Sweet Frog.

The event will begin with an “opening ceremony” with pre-event warm-ups led by Stack’D Fit of Selinsgrove. Prizes, provided by Lewisburg Sweet Frog, will be awarded to every participant, while first-place boy and girl finishers from each age group for each event will receive a medal.

“The return of the Kid Olympics event last year was such a blast,” commented Alayna Wenrich, Susquehanna University Service Leader (SUSL) at the LCM. “I am extremely excited to see the Kid Olympics event taking place again this year.”

In addition to the event prizes, participants and the general public will have the opportunity to enter into a bicycle raffle sponsored by SB Cyclery of Selinsgrove. Ten brand-new bicycles (four little kids-sized, four big kids-sized, and two adult-sized) will be raffled off; participants in Kid Olympics will each get a free ticket to participate as part of their registration. In the week prior and day of the event, people can purchase raffle tickets at the Museum.

SB Cyclery will be performing free helmet checks during the day of the event.

In addition, the Dunkin Donuts Community Cruiser will be present to fulfill all iced coffee needs.

“We couldn’t do these events without the support of our community,” adds LCM Executive Director, Kahla DeSmit. “The generosity of local businesses continues to astound us.”

