The iconic chef on the pasta cans has a lasting legacy in Milton, Pa.

Milton, Pa. – Many of us grew up eating Chef Boyardee pasta products. The image of the Italian chef on the ravioli cans has become a familiar sight to several decades of youth. However, what many people don’t realize is that the chef pictured on the cans – unlike other stereotyped brand mascots such as Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben – was a real person who had a presence in Milton, Pa.

Hector Boiardi (nee Ettore Boiardi) started the Chef Boyardee brand with brothers Mario and Paul in 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio. By 1938, production moved to Milton where the canned and boxed Italian meals are still produced today. It is Hector's image that appears on the pasta packaging.

Hector and his family became a visible presence in Milton the next three decades, as the once ailing industrial town had been revitalized with the factory's presence.

Anna Boiardi, granddaughter of Mario and great-niece of Hector, remembers visiting Milton often as a child. Now a cookbook author and television producer who lives in Florida, Anna credits her love of cooking to her great-uncle and the rest of the Boiardi family. It started out with her trying one of the family products.

"When I was a kid my favorite, favorite thing was the Chef Boyardee pizza kit," Anna said. "Other kids had the EZ Bake ovens."

Anna, who was born in Italy but grew up in New Jersey, remembers having big family dinners with Hector, uncle Paul Boiardi who still lives in Milton, and the rest of the Boiardi family.

During her trips to Milton, Anna's dad would take her to the Chef Boyardee factory. "My dad would take us there all the time, and I met people who worked with my grandfather," Anna said. "My grandfather died before I was born, so I felt like I got to know about him through talking with the employees at the factory."

"As a kid, I didn't have a sense of how popular the brand was," Anna said.

Boiardis come to America

The story of the Boiardi brand begins more than a century ago in Piacenza, Italy, where Hector was born in 1897. Hector, along with brothers Paul and Mario, immigrated to the United States as children. Hector quickly became a rising star in the culinary world. He and his brothers obtained jobs in the culinary department at the Plaza Hotel in New York.

"They grew up in kitchens. That was their education," Anna said of the Boiardi brothers.

Within a year, Hector was promoted to head chef. At the time, fine dining in America did not include Italian cuisine, according to Anna. "In the early 1900s, Italian food was not as ubiquitous as it is today. The fine foods were mostly French," Anna said. Hector began putting Italian foods on the menu.

His cooking successes later took him to The Greenbriar Hotel in West Virginia, where he oversaw catering for the wedding reception of President Woodrow Wilson, according to the Chef Boyardee website.

Opening of Boiardi factory

By 1924, Hector's dream of opening a restaurant came true in Cleveland, Ohio. He and his wife, Helen, opened Il Giardino d’Italia restaurant. The name meant “Garden of Italy,” according to the Chef Boyardee website.

The restaurant soon gained popularity and became known for its delicious foods. "Their patrons would ask them how to make sauces or asked about bringing pasta home. They started making tomato sauce and put it in old recycled milk bottles to sell," Anna said. "One of their customers was a truck driver and they asked him to take it through the country. He did and people loved it."

By 1928, the Boiardis' small restaurant could not keep up with meeting the demand for sauce so he bought a factory building in Ohio to increase production. Hector eventually thought of a way to distribute his products more widely and efficiently.

“He came up with an idea to come up with a kit of spaghetti for women,” said Cindy Inkrote, president of the Northumberland County Historical Society. “Everything that is there was all self-contained. You got the pasta, the sauce, the cheese.” The packaging for the meal kits featured Hector's image and the slogan "Just 12 minutes to prepare."

The Boiardi name was quickly becoming recognizable by 1929. The name for products was changed to the phonetic spelling of Boy-ar-dee to make it easier for customers to pronounce. “It was an Americanized spelling,” Inkrote said. Many immigrants at the time had their names Americanized. “It’s all about how people are assimilating into the culture.”

As production grew, Hector and his brothers decided in 1938 to move operations to Milton, Pa., an agricultural area that was several hours away from New York City and other major East Coast markets. The Susquehanna River was nearby and available for processing of the tomatoes. The Boiardis bought an abandoned silk mill in Milton and set up shop there, with Hector as company president and Mario and Paul as vice-presidents.

“He moved here for easy access to tomatoes and as the concept grew, they had easy access to real estate,” Inkrote said. “The tomatoes were grown here and in the factory within 10 minutes.”

To keep up with demand for the Milton factory, the Boiardi brothers had to ask farmers to convert their crops to tomatoes, Anna said.

The Boiardi family also grew mushrooms close the factory, at a location off Route 254. Inkrote said it was important to the Boiardis to use local ingredients.

The demand for the meal kits and canned pasta continued to grow during World War II. “And as women entered the workforce, more and more needed sustainable quick meals," Inkrote said.

"They also were the largest importer of Italian parmesan cheese at the time," Anna said.

World War II efforts

The Milton factory on Marr Street, which is still in the same location today, worked around the clock during World War II to produce rations that went to American soldiers. More than 100 employees worked at the factory at this time.

The Chef Boyardee factory had to compete with other companies for the contract to produce the rations for the troops. "The American diet at the time was mostly meat and potatoes," Anna said.

Hector, who was president of the company at the time, spent many hours planning and figuring how to make make the foods so that it could be shipped overseas. "My uncle Hector moved his bed into the office with a chalkboard. On the chalkboard, he figured out the chemistry to make it work," Anna said.

Hector started a What’s Cookin’ newsletter for his employees, which featured a Chef Speaks column with his thoughts on the war effort. “Our soldiers will not let us down, and we cannot afford to fail them,” Hector wrote in the March 12, 1943 issue. “It is up to us to make sure that every soldier, like the one pictured in this issue, gets plenty of good nourishing food. That is our job, and no one can over-rate its importance.”

Pull Quote "In times of uncertainty, people turn to things that comfort them." --Anna Boiardi

The local community applauded his war efforts and he was awarded a Gold Star, the highest civilian honor, by the United States War Department. A ceremony was held in Milton to honor the Boiardis and they received a pennant for the Army-Navy E award. That pennant is on display today at the Chef's Place community and event space in Milton.

"They honestly wanted to give back to a country that they felt had given them so much," Anna said of the Boiardis' war efforts.

Boiardi factory sold; family still strong presence in Milton

By 1946, the Boiardis sold the Milton factory to American Home Foods for $6 million. However, they still maintained a strong presence in Milton and Hector remained a consultant for the plant up until 1978. Hector continued to live in his Upper Market Street mansion in Milton until moving out of the area in the 1960s. Many local people remember seeing him around town as a jovial and welcoming person.

Anna recalls her great-uncle Hector as being, "one of the kindest, most gentle people you ever met. He was soft spoken, well mannered, always impeccably dressed, elegant and social. He was just lovely, honestly."

"Hector Boiardi was the kind of guy who would walk down the street and say hello," said George Venios, a Milton historian who runs the revitalization group T.I.M.E. (The Improved Milton Experience).

Though Anna didn't get to know her grandfather, Mario Boiardi, she recalled hearing he was an animal lover. "He couldn't pass a stray animal and not bring them home," Anna said.

During her trips to Milton as a child, Anna would sometimes go out to eat with the family at a hotel restaurant there. She recalled that Hector did not ask the restaurant to change things with the food or the way they did service. "He had a real respect for working people and chefs," Anna said.

There are still people living in the area today who worked at the Milton plant and remember Hector and his brothers, according to Venios. "They were very family-oriented, and they were friends with many people here."

Venios added that the residents of Milton "are very proud" that the Boiardis built their iconic brand there. "It's been on our minds to do something recognizing Hector, probably one of our most famous residents ever."

Paul Boiardi, son of Hector's brother Mario, remains the sole Boiardi in Milton and is a well-known presence there. Over the years, Paul, 86, has attended events and "loves to talk about the family legacy," according to Venios. "Paul is a very, very lighthearted and fun person to be with." Paul was not available to come to Chef's Place for an in-person the day NorthcentralPa.com visited Chef's Place.

The Boiardi brand today

By 1996, American Home Foods turned its food division into International Home Foods. The company continued to produce the Chef Boyardee product line in Milton. In 2000, ConAgra purchased the company and remains the owner today.

Though Hector passed away in 1985 at the age of 87, his legacy still lives on in Milton. Venios runs Chef's Place in Milton, which serves as a Boiardi musuem as well as an event venue.

Pictures of Hector, his brothers, and the Chef Boyardee factory in the 1940s and 1950s adorn the walls. Vintage packages and cans of Chef Boyardee's most popular products -- beefaroni, ravioli, Pizza Maker kit -- are on display on shelves along the walls. The space, which is on Front Street on the second floor of the Moose Family Center, has an art deco decor style. "It's art deco due to Hector coming here in 1937," Venios said.

In the same spirit of giving back that the Boiardi brothers had, Venios partnered with Penn State Cooperative Extension to bring in cooking classes for kids at Chef's Place. The venue also held adult cooking classes until COVID-19 slowed things down last year. Venios is hoping to begin these classes again soon.

To help meet food needs during the pandemic, Chef's Place held a drive-through tomato plant giveaway last summer. Tomato plants were chosen because they were the main crop that the Chef Boyardee plant used, as well as for the fact that a renewed interest WW II Victory Gardens was reviving. People planted Victory Gardens during the war to not only supplement rations, but boost morale.

"This year, we're going to have a tomato plant giveaway with 2,400 plants on Saturday, May 8," Venios said.

All the activities at Chef's Place are made possible by generous donations from the ConAgra Brands Foundation. "ConAgra has been very good to us. Fortunately, they understand it's a very big part of our community," Venios said.

93 years and counting

The Chef Boyardee brand has weathered many changes since its conception in 1928. It has survived through the Great Depression, several wars, and more recently, COVID-19. The beginning of the pandemic last year actually boosted sales of the pre-packaged Italian meals. "The factory worked around the clock during the shutdown," Venios said.

People stocked up on non-perishable food items at the grocery store as supplies dwindled. The pandemic was a scary time for many people, and they sought things that would comfort them. Anna said, "food is really comforting to people."

Many turned to nostalgic brands from their childhood, such as Chef Boyardee, which was something they ate in happier times. "In times of uncertainty, people turn to things that comfort them," Anna said.

Anna is still amazed at the depth of knowledge the Boiardi brothers had when it came to running a large-scale food business. No one knew, back in the late 1920s, that Hector's idea of producing a spaghetti kit would still be around today.

"The company is 93 years old. That's quite an achievement," Anna said.