Mifflinburg, Pa. - Bid on over 100 local artisan items the entire month of June through Herr Memorial Library’s Online Artisan Auction!

Artists of all ages and experience levels have provided pieces for the auction including pastel, watercolor, and pencil artwork, woodworking, fabric art, knitting, crochet, and needlework pieces.

As a preview, a select number of pieces are available to view in person at the library, located at 500 Market Street, Mifflinburg.

All bidding must take place online Here. Staff at the library are available for assistance and can help patrons place bids on the library’s public computers.

Winning bids will be notified immediately following the close of the auction on June 30. Items can be shipped at the expense of the buyer.

Proceeds from items sold at the event will be split 50/50 with the artist and will directly benefit the library to help offset daily operating expenses and to continue to serve the Mifflinburg and surrounding communities.

“We have so many talented artists right here in our community and this is a great opportunity to showcase their work and raise funds to support our library,” said Library Director Corrie Post.

For additional information, visit Here, or contact the library at (570) 966-0831.