Millvale, Pa. – One of Columbia County’s most popular urban legends is the story of Katy Vandine, a woman who lived in the Millville area in the 1800s.

Her grave sits on the grounds of a small church on Katys Church Road in Millville. Many area residents have gone to the church grounds over the years in hopes of catching sight of her ghost.

According to legend, Vandine was an unmarried woman who became pregnant and was ostracized by the people in her community. She eventually hung herself from a tree at the church, according to the website Outta the Way! Your Travel Guide to the Unique Places!

Another version of the legend portrays Vandine as a woman who was engaged to a soldier. The soldier went off to war but was killed. Consumed with grief, Vandine supposedly hung herself from a tree at the church in her wedding dress.

Yet another alternate version of the legend says Vandine was the mistress of a local married man. She became pregnant and the man, who did not want to own up to the affair, accused Vandine of witchcraft. The locals supposedly hunted her down and dragged her from her bed one night. She was hung from a tree within the church cemetery, according to the PAramoral and True Crime blog. Vandine’s grave sits next to the tree where she supposedly hung herself.

There is no public record of these legends of Katy Vandine. However, locals over the years have reported seeing blood drip from the windows of the church and a noose hanging in the tree by her grave. Others have reported seeing Vandine’s apparition walking on the road or in the cemetery. Unexplained car troubles have been reported over the years, as well as strange voices and screams coming from the church.

There is another legend about the church which says there is a bottomless pit on the church property. Supposedly, if you move the boulder that sits on top of it and drop a coin you’ll never hear it land.

So, are any of the tales about Katy Vandine and the haunted church grounds true? Apparently not, as a descendant wrote that Katy, also known as Catherine Vandine, was a member of the church who lived to be 87 years old.

“Catherine Vandine attended services there until her passing at 87 years old. Since its closing in 1969, the urban legends surrounding Katy’s Church have given birth to increased incidences of vandalism, tales of hauntings, and even a horror novel. But, as with most legends, these tales are simply not based on fact. The only haunting comes from the young people in search of an adventure who are being fined for trespassing and destruction of private property,” wrote May Shetler, descendant of Katy Vandine, according to the Pennsylvania Haunts & History blog.

Despite the urban legend of a young Katy Vandine hanging herself at the church being just that -– an urban legend – young people have gone to the church and attempted to break in. Vandalism has become an issue, and because of that, a fence now circles it. A local resident reports that there are security cameras on the premises.

Those traveling to the church looking for a thrill may be surprised to learn that Katys Church holds services now and has an active congregation. The church, which once appeared dilapidated and boarded up, has been restored. The congregation has held community events there, including ice cream socials and an annual festival in August, according to the church Facebook page.

Just as some have reported that they have seen or heard odd things when passing by the church at night, there also are many who have reported the opposite. Several people told NorthcentralPa.com that they went to the church grounds hoping to have a paranormal experience but absolutely nothing happened. Still, the legend seems to persist as locals still pass the story down from generation to generation.

What is your favorite local urban legend?