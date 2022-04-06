Shamokin, Pa. -- A Shamokin cigar company, Breaker Cigs, has partnered with Protocol Cigars to a release a limited edition cigar: The Protocol Hard Coal Detective, HCD for short.

This partnership is one of many limited edition releases by Protocol Cigars that connects consumers with small-scale brick-and-mortar shops. The company tries to represent the brand of the local shop in their final product. Shamokin, a coal mining town, is part of one of the largest coal regions in Pennsylvania.

Juan Cancel, founder and co-owner of Protocol Cigars, said, “When we do these great projects we try to capture as much of the spirit of the shop we are releasing the cigar through as possible. The Hard Coal Detective is no exception.”

Breaker Cigars is named after a coal breaker, which is a coal processing plant that breaks coal into various useful sizes and removes impurities.

The Breaker Cigars logo depicts a coal miner smoking a cigar. "Coal is in the blood of this shop and town," wrote the Protocol Cigars press release announcing the product.

The design was inspired by an actual Shamokin, PA Detective Badge that belonged to one of the patrons’ father, the late Det. James Hodge.

The HCD cigars will come in a 10 count coal colored paper bundle with a retail price of $10.00 per single cigar and $92.00 per bundle. HCD sizes in at 6x52 standard toro vitola. Only 250 bundles have been produced; once they sell out, they will not be reproduced.

The cigar was created at the La Zona Cigar Factory in Esteli, Nicaragua. The blend is marked by a Ecuadorian Rosado Oscuro wrapper, a Jalapa, Nicaragua binder, and a Esteli, Nicaragua filler that creates a medium bodied cigar with deep notes of cinnamon, cedar, and white pepper, plus a touch of warm baking spices.

The well-balanced cigar is said to have a very creamy and smooth finish. The cigar intends to provide rich flavors and aromas without being overpowering.

“We are a small company that enjoys doing exclusive projects with smaller shops that would usually not have cigar companies doing exclusive releases for them. It’s is great to give them something special!” added Kevin Keithan, co-owner of Protocol Cigars.

The cigar launched on Saturday, April 2, at Breaker Cigars, located at 500 N 8th St, Shamokin, PA 17872.

The cigars are on sale in store and online at the Breaker Cigars website.



