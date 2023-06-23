Wellsboro, Pa. — A photo exhibit showcasing the Tioga County landscape is coming to the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center this July.

local photographer Wade Spencer will present “An Eagle’s Eye View: Tioga County from Above" in the Atrium. The exhibit will feature aerial landscape photos printed on metal, which gives them a three-dimensional quality.

The exhibit will open on Saturday, July 8 with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Wade and the Main Gallery artist, Jonathan Bond, will talk about their art work at 3 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided. The reception is free and open to the public.

A Tioga county native, Wade Spencer is a Wellsboro-based photographer and videographer who enjoys capturing creative content in our beautiful region.

While studying communications at Mansfield University in 1997, Wade developed a parallel interest in photography, specifically creating landscape and nature scenes on 35mm slide film. He has eagerly embraced digital technology as it developed. Wade continued his photographic journey and today utilizes the modern capabilities of drones and action cameras as well as traditional cameras.

Wade states, “I've always been captivated by both beautiful outdoor photography and flying. When it became possible to capture a literal bird's eye view, I knew I needed to invest in the equipment, learn the regulations, and develop that skill. Top-down photos are an angle that is rarely seen, but show so much.”

Outside of content creation, Wade enjoys hiking, biking, kayaking, and spending time in nature. You can see more photographs by Wade on Instagram at: wade_spencer.

This display is appropriate for all ages, and there will be a scavenger hunt activity for children. The Gmeiner is located at 134 Main Street, Wellsboro, behind the Green Free Library. We are open from 12 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and admission to the gallery is always free.

