Carlisle, Pa. -- Out of an abundance of caution, The GIANT Company is recalling a select UPC of store brand squash noodle medley, which is no longer available for sale in stores. The supplier notified the company that a sample of the product tested positive for the presence of listeria bacteria.

The GIANT Company encourages customers who may have purchased the product with UPC 68826718585 and stored the product in their freezer not to consume the product and discard it. The product was sold in stores between August 8, 2020 and August 19, 2020 and is now past its August 19 “best enjoyed by” date. Other UPCs of this product sold in stores during the same time frame are safe to consume.

Customers who purchased the affected product should not consume it and may return it to their local GIANT or MARTIN’S store for a full refund. Customers may also contact The GIANT Company’s Customer Support Center at 1-888-814-4268.