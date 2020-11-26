Carlisle, Pa. – On Monday, The GIANT Company announced its plans for Cyber Week, the period between November 30 and December 3. During GIANT Direct Cyber Days, online grocery customers can get special deals on holiday staples, pantry essentials, and specialty items.

The company anticipates offering over 115 sale items from national brand partners. In addition, first-time GIANT Direct customers can enter the promotional code "GYCBER30" to receive $30 off their first order of $60 or more and 90 days of free pick-up or delivery.

“Online grocery shopping is here to stay, and we have been working with our supplier partners to offer families special Cyber Week deals to bring excitement right to their table,” said Rob Welsh, director digital and e-commerce marketing, The GIANT Company. “It’s our way of saying thank you to our customers for their trust in us as we help them bring the best into their home this holiday season.”

A complete listing of the GIANT Direct Cyber Days deals will be available at giantfoodstores.com and on the free GIANT app on Monday, Nov. 30.