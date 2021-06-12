Carlisle, Pa. - 'Flashfood' is an app that allows shoppers to purchase fresh food including produce, meats, deli items, and bakery products nearing their "best before" date at significantly reduced prices.

First tested at four GIANT stores in Lancaster in May of 2020, The GIANT Company is planning to implement the Flashfood app at 170 participating GIANT and MARTIN'S stores by fall.

The chainwide rollout will begin with stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties, with additional stores added each month.

“Our ongoing partnership with Flashfood is two-fold, providing our customers with access to fresh foods, while also helping to divert more than 250,000 pounds of additional food waste away from landfills,” said Glennis Harris, senior vice president of customer experience, The GIANT Company.

“We’ve received great feedback over the past year from our customers, many of whom have told us they can eat more fresh food because of the program. We can’t wait to offer this program at all of our stores and to all of our customers this summer.”

By downloading the Flashfood app (free on iOS and Android), shoppers can browse deals on fresh items like meat, produce boxes, bakery items and snacks that are nearing their "best before" dates. Purchases are made directly through the app. A designated Flashfood area in the participating store will hold the order for pickup on the same day.

“Food waste is a massive contributor to climate change and we’re eager to tackle this complex issue in partnership with The GIANT Company, a clear leader on sustainability,” said Josh Domingues, Flashfood founder & CEO.

“Flashfood is a triple-win for our partners, the planet and, most importantly, people. By introducing Flashfood chainwide, The GIANT Company is making it possible for more than a hundred thousand families to access more fresh food this year.”

In addition to the Flashfood app, The GIANT Company also has recycling and donation programs in place. Last year alone, through its Meat the Needs program and in partnership with Feeding America, more than five million pounds of safe, consumable fresh food that would have otherwise gone unsold was frozen and donated to regional food bank partners.