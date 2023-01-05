As the new year begins, now's your chance to get a leg up on your nutrition journey—for you and your family—with free classes from The Giant Company dietitians.

GIANT's team of dietitians will hold free, live classes via Zoom for families and chefs of all ages this January and February.

“Bring more balance to your meal planning this year,” said Holly Doan, RD, LDN, dietitian with The GIANT Company. “Whether incorporating more produce, filling up with fiber, or trying some new quick and easy meals, let The GIANT Company dietitians help you start fresh in 2023.”

Here’s a peek of The GIANT Company’s dietitian classes to check out the next couple of months:

Produce Spotlight: Join the dietitians every Monday at 12 p.m. to explore seasonal produce and all the ways it strengthens our immune systems in January with featured recipes like Thai Mango and Cucumber Salad and Peanut Butter and Banana French Toast. Then in February the dietitians explore red, yellow, green, and blue color groups and the many benefits of eating a rainbow of fruits and veggies.

Wellbeing Workshops: In January, discover new finds and familiar favorite Guiding Star-rated products in each grocery departments throughout a virtual store tour series. Celebrate Heart Health Month in February with classes like Mediterranean Diet, filling up with fiber, and heart healthy flavors.

Build a Balanced: In January, keep your family warm and satisfied all winter long with inspiration and recipes from the dietitians’ Build a Balanced Soup series Tuesdays at 12 p.m. in honor of National Soup Month. In February, the series continues highlighting easy and affordable ideas for building a balanced spaghetti night, salad, dessert, and oatmeal bowl.

Family Meals at 5: The GIANT Company dietitians are here to help you build easy, quick and balanced meals in under 30 minutes every Tuesday at 5 p.m. January classes feature a Take 5-theme, where recipes like corn stuffed peppers and teriyaki pork and pineapple with rice will be five or less ingredients. Then in February, stay in and celebrate Valentine’s evening with PA Beef’s top sirloin steak with asparagus & tomato orzo.

The GIANT Company dietitians are also kicking off the new year with some special classes on select Thursdays at 7 p.m. Check out Ask the Dietitian classes on Jan. 5 and Feb. 23, Movie Trivia Night for National Popcorn Day on Jan. 19 and Big Game Party on Feb. 9.

Also, visit The GIANT Company dietitians’ YouTube channel for a new Meal Deal Series, dropping every Friday morning. In these short videos, you’ll learn all about the featured Meal Deal, as well as specials and offers in that week’s circular.

All classes are free to attend, but advanced registration is required for each class at thegiantcompanynutritionists.eventbrite.com. A complete listing of all The GIANT Company virtual classes and ingredients needed for each class are also available on the event page. In addition, customers can earn 50 CHOICE Rewards points when they register, provide their card number, and attend the entire class.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.