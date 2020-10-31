Carlisle, Pa. – On Tuesday, The GIANT Company announced that with the help of its customers and supplier partners, $2 million was donated to support local hunger relief efforts within the company's footprint. The campaign began on September 1 in honor of Hunger Action Month, Feeding America's nationwide awareness campaign.

The Fall 2020 campaign raised the most money in The GIANT Company's history.

“As hunger relief organizations continue to face increased demand due to the pandemic, our customers stepped up in a big way to help fill the plates of their neighbors in need, making this our most successful campaign in the fight against hunger in company history,” said Emily Steinkamp, manager of social impact, The GIANT Company. “Monies raised will benefit Feeding America and more than 100 regional food banks and local pantries throughout four states and will help to ensure that families facing food insecurity are able to gather around the table and connect over a meal.”

Donations could be made in a variety of ways including customer donations at the register, by purchasing special reusable bags with a portion of each sale going to regional food banks, rounding up purchases at self-checkout, and donating CHOICE Rewards points. Supplier partners supported fundraising efforts by making donations when select items were purchased.

The GIANT Company donated a total of $500,000 to 20 local food banks and pantries across four states to provide funding to address the increased need. An additional $100,000 was also donated to Feeding America through The GIANT Company’s 1 for 100 campaign, where for each picture shared of a family connecting over a meal on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram using #ForTodaysTable during the month, 100 meals were donated to neighbors in need.

The GIANT Company team members participated in product donations in partnership with Unilever and the Please Touch Museum and logged more than 1,000 volunteer hours at food banks throughout the month.