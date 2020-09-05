Carlisle, Pa. -- On September 1, The Giant Company announced a month-long effort in honor of Hunger Action Month to help local food banks and pantries provide meals to families in need - which have increased significantly over the past few months due to COVID-19's economic damage.

Throughout September, and drawing on the new brand platform "For Today's Table," The GIANT Company will donate food, time, and money to help families who are facing food insecurity to gather around the table and connect over a meal.

To participate in the campaign, share a picture of your family connecting over a meal on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram with the tag #ForTodaysTable and #GIANT. For each photo shared under these tags, The GIANT Company will donate 100 meals to neighbors in need. The company has a goal of donating a million meals through Feeding America by the end of the month.

“Food banks are reporting as much as a 50% increase in need in recent months, making donations more critical than ever before,” said Matt Simon, chief marketing officer, The GIANT Company. “For Today’s Table is grounded in the importance of families coming together over a meal to make meaningful connections, but for families facing food insecurity, it’s not always easy. Thanks to the generosity of our customers and supplier partners and the dedication of our team members and food bank partners, we’ll be able to fill more plates than ever before, making a difference in the lives of families counting on us.”

In addition to the social media campaign, The GIANT Company will donate a combined $500,000 to 20 food banks and pantries across the neighborhoods that GIANT and MARTIN'S stores serve. Recipient food banks include Blair County Community Action Program, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, Chester County Food Bank, Downtown Daily Bread, Dubois Food Pantry, Family & Community Services of Delaware Co., Helping Harvest Food Bank, Lebanon County Christian Ministries, Loaves and Fishes, Manna on Main St., Maryland Food Bank, New Hope Ministries, Perry County Food Bank, Philabundance, Project Share, Second Harvest, Sharing Excess, Water Street Mission, and York County Food Bank.

Other ways customers can partner with The GIANT Company to support local food banks during Hunger Action Month include:

The biannual in-store Bag Hunger campaign: customers can donate at the register, and Choice Rewards members can donate points

50 cents from each reusable bag sale goes to local food bank partners

From Sept. 11 through 24, when customers buy $20 in participating products from Campbell’s Snacks, Chobani, Coke, Kellogg’s, KIND, Kraft Heinz, Land O Lakes, Method, Mondelez, Nestle, Pepsi, Proctor & Gamble or White Castle, $5 will be donated on their behalf to Feeding America

$500,000 in product will be donated to Philabundance through a partnership with Unilever

GIANT volunteers will distribute 2,000 food packs to Philadelphia's Parkside Community in mid-September

“Feeding America estimates that an additional 17.1 million people could face hunger as a result of the pandemic,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. “Hunger Action Month is a time when people across America stand against hunger. We are thankful for The GIANT Company’s commitment to helping our neighbors who may not know where they will find their next meal.”

Visit the GIANT website to learn more about The GIANT Company’s ongoing hunger relief efforts such as its signature Meat the Needs program, which has donated more than 10 million pounds of meat that would otherwise have gone unsold to food banks.

Hunger Action Month is the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks' awareness campaign designed to mobilize the public to take action on the issue of hunger.