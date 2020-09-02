Philadelphia, Pa. -- They say lightning never strikes the same place twice. Luckily, William N. Jennings, was able to snag the first ever scientific photo of lightning from atop his roof in Philadelphia, on this day over 138 years ago.

William Nicholson Jennings was born in England in November of 1860 and emigrated to Pennsylvania in 1879. A man of many talents, but he is best known for being one of America's premiere photographers.

Jennings started his career as a stenographer for Wanamakers department store. After a well-typed letter for Pennsylvania Railroad real estate agent, Robert Stiltson, Jennings began working as a private secretary for Stilton. This position allowed Jennings to bargain for free railroad passes over the entire rail system, according to the Franklin Institute.

During his railroad travels, Jennings took photographs creating a vast collection of scrapbooks and photographs of American life in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Jennings turned his hobby into a profession, using photography to help track the progress of various construction sites for the Pennsylvania Railroad, which he called, "Progressive Photography." He also started taking photos for various marketing efforts, which almost led Jennings to take a cruise on the ill-fated Titantic, although he declined the opportunity.

Despite his skill, there was one subject which continued to evade Jennings' camera: lightening.

From 1880-1896, Jennings was determined to capture the evasive phenomena. According to the Franklin Institute, in 1880 photographic plates were not sensitive enough to capture a lightning streak. Jennings had to wait until technology caught up with his dreams. He did not have to wait too long, thought.

On Sept. 2 in 1882, while sitting on his roof in Philadelphia during a storm, Jennings made history by taking the first clear image of lightning. His photo was published in Scientific American and Jennings received praise for his work from scientists and artists, alike.

After the photo's publication, Philadelphia’s The Daily News reported in 1885 that the “amateur photographer” was “in a fair way to become famous, while the expert professional who captures the lazy graces of the elephant and the anaconda and threatens to revolutionize our notions of animal life, may die before he gets a good sitting from a mule.”

While most depictions of lightning represent it using a "zig-zag" pattern, Jennings' photographs showed that in reality, it's a lot more complicated. Using his photographs, scientists were able to study the complex structure of lightning and patterns of electrical discharge.

The Franklin Institute awarded Jennings the Wetherhill Medal to recognize his contributions to the scientific field. Jennings worked closely with the Franklin Institute during his life and the museum has vast collections of his photography, including his historic, 138-year-old photo of lightning.