Bloomsburg, Pa. -- Art imitates life. This November, The Exchange Gallery will host a special end-of-year art exhibition called the "Mask & Carry" show. The theme is the face masks that have become ubiquitous in recent months.

For the exhibit, The Exchange will distribute 400 white cotton masks for artists to turn into art using any medium, including painting, drawing, collage, photography, sculpture, fiber, or anything else.

Artists may also start from scratch and make their own masks in any size, shape, or material, as long as the artwork fits through the gallery's front door.

Artists may pick up blank masks at The Exchange, 24 East Main Street, during any open hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays and varying hours Tuesdays through Thursdays; see The Exchange's calendar for details. Artists may take up to three masks at a time to work on. Once the three masks are turned into an art piece and brought back, artists may take three more until the supply of masks runs out.

Artists of all ages and experience levels are welcome to participate, from art professors to preschool children and anyone in-between. This year, Bloomsburg Middle School and High School students will enter at least 75 pieces.

Sales will start as soon as the show opens on November 23, both in-person and through an online platform linked from The Exchange's website. Every piece will sell for $15, and sales will entirely benefit The Exchange and its year-round art and music programming. The exhibition will run through January 8, 2021.

Because all of the masks in the show will become artwork, The Exchange does not recommend wearing any of them as serious protective gear. Buyers may wear any wearable pieces at proper physical distances, where a mask would not be needed.

“Every year, the quality and quantity of work in the ‘Cash & Carry’ show amazes us,” says Exchange executive director Oren B. Helbok. “And nothing speaks more to our mission of bringing the arts to all communities than providing wall space to people who have never shown artwork publicly anywhere before, especially the many, many schoolchildren who have made work for these shows.”

Student work last year came from Berwick High School, Bloomsburg Middle and High Schools, Central Columbia Middle School, Greenwood Friends School, Mifflinburg High School, and New Story in Berwick.

For past year-end shows, called “Cash & Carry,” The Exchange gave away hundreds of wooden panels for artists to make work on; the show’s name came from its informal nature, in which buyers could take their pieces home with them as soon as they purchased it - in most Gallery exhibitions, all work stays on the wall until the end of the show. The Gallery accepts checks and charge cards too – the name “Cash & Carry” is just catchy.