Is there anything more bittersweet? Dropping your kid off at college, unpacking and arranging their room, then giving the final, tear-filled hugs and driving away.

This annual, late-summer event has happened, or is happening, all over the country right now. And while so many people focus on the emotions of the student; the excitement, the nervousness, and mysteries encompassed as they head into this new unknown, it’s the emotions of the parents that often get overlooked.

But if you ask any parent who’s gone through it, this “rite of passage” for their child can be really tough on mom and dad.

Of course there are the simple, typical fears that each parent possesses as their child heads off to some university. Will my kid make friends? Will they feel overwhelmed and become homesick? Will things like time management, self-discipline, and general responsibility be attributes that flourish, or will the lack of these skills undermine the entire college experience?

Beyond the simple fears, however, are more complex, even subtle effects, that linger back home. Some of these are logistical, as parents realize how helpful their child had been and how convenient it was having them around. Not only are teenagers often the home’s technology expert, they also regularly find themselves serving as an underpaid Uber driver for younger siblings or to make quick runs to the store.

Losing a helper, however, is not the only way these college departures take a toll. Even the mere personality loss can leave a huge hole. Sometimes shipping off a “drama queen” can bring an immediate peace to the house that wasn’t there before, but other times, the departing student provided levity and companionship that no one else in the home provides.

For younger brothers and sisters, these departures bring pros and cons. Sometimes the college-bound sibling was like a best friend, and the exodus brings sadness to the kid remaining at home. Other times, the younger sibling now feels empowered, especially if they've become the oldest child remaining in the household. Now, for the first time, not only might they become the center of attention, but they may also enjoy perks of not having to fight for the bathroom, the living room couch, or even the car.

But for parents, the cons greatly outweigh the pros. It’s a selfish approach, and everyone knows it. Parents are supposed to be proud and excited as their kid moves on to this next phase of life, and for the most part, they are, but they also realize that their child moving on, in many ways, leaves them behind.

It also leaves the parent with more time to fill.

With every child who vacates the home, there are fewer sporting events, band and chorus concerts, and theatre productions to attend. While they often seemed tedious and time consuming in the moment, the loss of these scheduled events leaves a void in family social calendars. Voids that aren’t easy to fill.

Another issue parents can quickly realize is that while they were devoting so much time to supporting their child’s activities, they may have neglected their owns goals, dreams, and even relationships. Some of these parents, who had wrapped so much time into their kids, often feel a personal identity crisis when the kids leave for college. Others find their focus on parenting has taken a toll on their relationship with their spouse.

There are many parents who grab this new-found time surplus and use it to their advantage. Some join clubs and charitable causes they’d always been interested in but just never had the time. Some start going back to the gym. Others reconnect with loved one and old friends and again make them an active part of their lives. But many parents find that the majority of their interests revolved around their kid’s activities, and most of their friends were other parents who did the same.

So as your social media feeds fill with smiling parents proudly displaying snapshots of their kid’s dorms, roommates, and college swag, understand that behind those smiles are tears and fears. Parenthood is filled with challenges. Staying strong and supportive as your child moves into the next phase of their life is a job that’s vital to every parent, and it’s a job that gets re-visited time and time again through the years, but each new phase for the kid brings a new phase for the parent as well, and sometimes the parents need a little support, too.

