Wellsboro, Pa. -- Marc Berger and Ride will play the last free concert in the free outdoor summer concert series being sponsored by the Deane Center for the Performing Arts and the Wellsboro Community Concert Association.

The concert is on Friday, Sept. 3 at 6:15 p.m. on the Deane Center's outdoor stage on the Central Avenue side of the building. Donations are always appreciated.

Songwriter Berger is lead vocalist and plays acoustic and electric guitar and harmonica. The Ride Band includes Mike Ricciardi on drums and percussion, who fills the drum seat in the rock royalty band Badfinger; guitarist Rich DePaolo, who sang harmony vocals, played fretless bass and toured extensively with the Ithaca-based Burns Sisters Band; and Joey Arcuri, upright bass player in Driftwood, a folk rock quintet based in Binghamton, New York.

Berger's songs span the full range of American roots music: country, blues, folk and rock n' roll. He has performed at Austin’s South by Southwest Music Festival, and the Kerrville and Falcon Ridge Folk Festivals, and has opened shows for Bob Dylan and other national acts. His antinuclear anthem "The Last One" was a staple of Richie Havens' concerts for many years.

Inspired by Berger's lifelong love affair with the American West, "Ride," his critically acclaimed current release, presents ten cinematic recordings that capture its wide open spaces and timeless romantic appeal.

Berger told the Boston Globe, "The thing I've always found so intoxicating about being in that environment is the way it gives you the ability to hear yourself think and breathe…freedom from authority and people telling you what to do. That's what compelled me to make ('Ride'), to try to communicate these things," he said.

At this special concert, Marc and the band will perform songs from "Ride" along with an in-the-works, roots rock, "shake yer booty" follow-up album so be prepared to dance.

“A well choreographed mix of deep country folk songs with touches of bluegrass, roots, Americana, a little spicy Cajun, and even a little indie with an effects laced lead acoustic guitar. It's near impossible to sit through a set without feeling a musical kinship to something in every song, even if it's just the basic joy of watching a well seasoned band rip through every song as if it was the final number of their farewell tour.” —The Living Room, NYC.

For this free concert, bring lawn chairs and sit on the grass in front of the outdoor stage or on Central Avenue, which will be closed to traffic between Main Street and the Warehouse Theatre.