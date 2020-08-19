Wellsboro, Pa. -- Vineyard Church Band musicians will perform an eclectic mix of original songs, contemporary Christian music, and popular tunes by famous artists this Friday, August 21, as part of the Deane Center's free summer outdoor concert series. Jesse Gotschal, a singer-songwriter from Wellsboro, will kick off the performance at 6 p.m. with original, genre-bending folk tunes on the outdoor stage on the Central Avenue side of the Deane Center at 104 Main Street, Wellsboro.

"I've been playing music my whole life," Gotschal said. "I grew up in Wellsboro. For a decade or so, until the early 2000s, I drove from Wellsboro to Williamsport to play music. I think I actually started writing music when I was in Williamsport. My wife and I went to Washington state, bounced around for a while and then from 2008 to 2010, I performed at the Coffee and Tea Room, located near the Bullfrog Brewery in Williamsport. In 2010, my wife and I got a recreational vehicle and took our daughter to Houston, Texas and I played at coffee shops in that area. We returned to Wellsboro in 2012."

The band will then play and sing a mix of music that promotes a positive message for everyone to enjoy. Among the songs are "Waymaker" composed by Sinach as played by Leeland, a Christian rock band, and "Reckless Love" written by Cory Asbury, along with uplifting covers of songs from artists such as U2, Bon Jovi, and Garth Brooks.

Performing are: Jon Ruth on drums, Jason Matthews on lead guitar, Carolyn Ruth on bass guitar, and Karsen Kennedy on acoustic guitar joined by vocalists Brett Kennedy, Lorynn Dowling and McKenzie Frank. The Ruths are from Covington and the Kennedys, Dowling, Frank and Matthews are from Wellsboro.

The Vineyard Church Band is actually composed of four different sets of musicians who perform one Sunday a month. Each band includes: a pianist, a bassist, a drummer and several guitarists and singers.

"For example, there are four of us who play lead guitar," said Gotshal. "There is some overlap but for the most part we follow a schedule that gives each of us an opportunity to play for a church service once a month. The band performs for about 20 to 30 minutes before the service begins and 10 minutes after it ends," he said.

For this free concert, bring lawn chairs and sit on the grass in front of the outdoor stage or on Central Avenue, which will be closed to traffic between Main Street and the Warehouse Theatre to provide space for social distancing. Though the show is free, donations are always appreciated.

The remaining concerts in this free series are: Like A Hurricane, a Neil Young & Crazy Horse tribute band at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28; Dave Brown & The Dishonest Fiddlers at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4; Take2 & Friends at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11; and Quenton Fisher and Michael Johnson of Serene Green at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18.

Visit deanecenter.com, email office@deanecenter.com, or call (570) 724-6220 for more information.