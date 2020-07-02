Wellsboro -- This Friday, July 3, the Deane Center for the Performing Arts' free outdoor concert series will continue with a jam session featuring local musicians on the Central Avenue side of the building. The show will begin at 6 p.m., with musicians set up on the side nearest to the Warehouse Theatre rather than at the Deane Center's outdoor stage.

Sound amplification will be provided to accommodate more people over a greater area.

Among the musicians at the July 3 jam session will be Daria Guelig of Wellsboro. She plays hammered dulcimer and concertina and is a member of two local bands, Drowsy Maggie and the 3Ds that performed as part of the free concert series last Friday.

Guelig was instrumental in starting jam sessions at the Deane Center on First Fridays last year. "The fun of a jam session is it’s unpredictable," she said. "Different people pick the songs. It has always been a potluck type of experience, which makes it interesting and fun. We play a wide variety of music from folk, rock and country to bluegrass, old-time, ragtime and standards from the Great American Songbook depending on the musicians who are there," said Guelig.

Well-known multi-instrumentalist David Driskell who played with the Sadie Green Sales jug band for years will seamlessly weave his many instruments into the July 3 session. "Dan Krise, Bob Rubin, and Steve Ziemak have helped keep the jam sessions going with their years of playing experience as well as others not mentioned," Guelig said.

"Musicians are welcome to participate in the July 3 or August 7 jam sessions but should contact me beforehand so I know how many chairs to put out," she noted. Her email address is: dlguelig@gmail.com.

The free outdoor concert series, sponsored by the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce and the Deane Center, started with a jam session with nine musicians on Friday, June 5 and an audience of 20.

The June 26 Drowsy Maggie and 3D concert attracted an audience of more than 100 people who brought lawn chairs and sat on the grassy area in front of the Deane Center's outdoor stage as well as on Central Avenue, which is closed to traffic for the outdoor concerts from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to provide space for social distancing.

Other free concerts being sponsored by the Deane Center and Wellsboro Chamber on Fridays at 6 p.m. are: Scott Turner on July 17; Cole Band, a country rock group, on July 31; a jam session on August 7; and the Vineyard Band on August 21. For more information, call the Deane Center at (570) 724-6220, email office@deanecenter.com or stop in at the Deane Center between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.