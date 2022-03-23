Harrisburg, Pa. -- Black bears are beginning to emerge from their winter dens and foraging for food -- and your trash is their treasure. Since natural food resources are lacking during this time of year, bears are going to be raiding bird feeders, trash cans, and outdoor pets' food.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission recommends keeping bear snacks indoors when possible to avoid unwanted bear invasions. Items like dog food or bird feeders should be brought inside at night or removed entirely if bears keep appearing.

Keep grills clean and empty the grease traps regularly.

If possible, trash cans should be kept inside (such as in a garage) until collection day. If this is unfeasible, at least keep trash cans lidded. Recycling bins should be kept clean to avoid the presence of food residue, which can attract bears.

One wandering bear has been spotted throughout Montoursville recently.

People who keep bees, rabbits, chickens, and other small outdoor animals are advised to set up an electric fence to deter bears.

If a bear finds easily accessible food on a property, it will likely continue returning to the same place. Trapping a bear and releasing it elsewhere is only a temporary solution, since the bear will be inclined to return to the place where it can grab an easy meal. When this happens, bears often become more bold and may cause property damage or unwanted direct interactions with people.

In addition to property damage and dangerous meetings, bears can also spread diseases such as mange to pets and people. The Pennsylvania Game Commission reminds the public: "A fed bear is a dead bear," especially when the animal becomes overly egregious and needs to be put down. Protect both wildlife and your property by keeping wild bears wild.

The Midday Show discussed bears on Tuesday, March 22. The discussion begins at 7:50.

Bears are also frequently spotted on nature trails. The Montour Preserve provides tips for remaining alert when hiking this spring.



