Wellsboro, Pa. - Are you old enough to remember the Amazing Kreskin, the world's greatest mentalist? For more than 65 years he's been telling people things about themselves that only "they" could possibly know.

At 7 p.m. on Sat., Aug. 7, he will be doing just that in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro.

Kreskin is an American mentalist who became popular on television in the 1970s and has remained popular ever since. He made 88 guest appearances on the Johnny Carson TV show, was on the David Letterman show, and more recently was featured on the Jimmy Fallon, and Neil Cavuto TV shows.

Fallon "freaked out" when Kreskin did a seance on his stage.

“Kreskin should sue the TV producers of The Mentalist (2008-2015) for stealing his act,” said David Letterman. "He's the real deal. He's not acting.”

"He told me my street address and my dog's name from 25 years ago," said an audience member in Orlando, Florida.

"Kreskin knew I almost drowned in a boating accident when I was 11 and I never told my wife about it,” an audience member in Philadelphia said.

At the age of five and a half, Kreskin was inspired to become a mentalist by Lee Falk's syndicated comic strip and comic book character Mandrake the Magician, a crime-fighting stage magician.

The comic strip was first published on June 11, 1934, just seven months before Kreskin was born on January 12, 1935 in New Jersey. It continued in print until July 6, 2013.

“I started performing in class at school and for family members,” Kreskin said. “I was first paid to perform at the age of 12 or 13.”

“I read people’s thoughts – what they are thinking about. I don’t tell people what’s in their future,” he said. “I have performed all over the world and in venues such as New York City’s Carnegie Hall, on television and on a lot of online shows."

In December of 2018, Kreskin was recognized for traveling more than 3.5 million air miles even though he doesn’t like flying as much in the post-911 era.

Now 86, he still resides in New Jersey and continues to perform, astounding audiences with his ability to read their minds.

At every show for more than six decades, Kreskin's signature "mentalist effect" has been to allow audience members to hide his check for the amount he is being paid to perform that night. The check is hidden in the theatre while he's not in the building. If he can’t find it, he works for free. He will do that at the end of his show in Wellsboro.

The last time he worked for free was Fri., May 29, 2015 at the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center in Old Saybrook Connecticut. “That was the 10th time it had happened in over 65 years of touring," Kreskin said.

Tickets are $25. For tickets or information, call (570) 724-6220, or purchase tickets at the door.