Deptford Twp., N.J. — What's more important, cheap ticket prices, convenience, or comfort? A recent survey of airlines shows travellers' priorities.

The Vacationer, a travel guide and blog, has conducted a survey of airlines that American adults want to avoid at all costs - even if the airline offers cheap flights or convenient dates or times. Though nearly half of surveyed Americans said that any airline is fine if the price or convenience is right, the other half vehemently refuse to do business with specific airlines.

The survey was conducted anonymously, questioning 1,021 American adults. The survey results were then analyzed by Assistant Professor of Mathematics Eric Jones, of Rowan College South Jersey.

Spirit Airlines topped the list of airlines that Americans want to avoid at all costs, with 21.06 percent of survey participants giving it a thumbs-down. If the survey results are scaled up to represent the entire U.S. population, it means that about 54 million people would turn down a flight with Spirit no matter what.

Allegiant Air earned the dubious honor of second most-avoided airline, receiving 16.36 percent of votes, followed by American Airlines with 14.4 percent of votes.

Hawaiian Airlines won the award for "Airline avoided by the least amount of Americans," with only 5.48 percent of votes.

The remaining 48.38 percent of American adults surveyed said that they were open to flying with any airline. This includes 31.73 percent of participants saying that they would fly with anyone for the right price, and 16.65 percent saying that flight times and convenience are the most important factors in choosing an airline.

During the survey, participants were asked to choose all airlines that they would avoid from a list, or one of two "I wouldn't avoid any of these" options.

The survey questions and answer rankings are below:

1. Which of these airlines do you avoid flying on at all costs?

Spirit Airlines — 21.06%

Allegiant Air — 16.36%

American Airlines — 14.40%

Frontier Airlines — 14.30%

Delta Air Lines — 12.63%

JetBlue — 12.63%

Alaska Airlines — 10.68%

Southwest Airlines — 10.28%

United Airlines — 7.64%

Hawaiian Airlines — 5.48%

None of these because the cost of the flight is most important to me — 31.73%

None of these because flight dates and times are most important to me — 16.65%

Interestingly, Spirit was the most avoided airline across all age groups, from 18-year-olds to senior citizens.

The full survey and results are available to view here.

