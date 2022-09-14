Wellsboro, Pa. — Like most writers, Kevin Coolidge sometimes experiences writer's block. After a three-year lull (since 2019), Coolidge recently received the inspiration he needed to finish his tenth "Totally Ninja Raccoons" book.

The Totally Ninja Raccoons Discover the Lost World will be released at the end of September, Coolidge revealed this week. In this book, the infamous Cat Board steals Uncle Art's journal and tricks the Totally Ninja Raccoons into entering the Coudersport Ice Mine.

Will the ninja raccoons be able to rescue Uncle Art? Will they discover a lost world? Will they ever get their General Tso's Chicken!?

“This book is special in many ways,” said Coolidge. “My goal with the series is to make reading fun for 7- to 10-year-old reluctant readers like McKay Campbell of Williamsport who has dyslexia, a learning disorder that had kept him from reading a book on his own. I have to have fun writing these books, or they just don't come across as fun. When I met 10-year-old McKay and found out how much he loved the raccoon books and how much they helped him, I was inspired to finally finish this one.”

Coolidge, owner of From My Shelf Books & Gifts at 7 East Avenue in Wellsboro, met McKay when he and his grandmother stopped by his booth during the Laurel Festival on June 17 of this year.

She wanted to buy her grandson two ninja raccoon books. McKay and Coolidge began talking about the raccoons and the monsters in his books and quickly became friends. The youngster returned home from Wellsboro determined to read all of the books in Coolidge’s series on his own. After reading the first one, McKay emailed Kevin on June 24 to tell him.

“McKay's email inspired me to work through my writer's block,” Coolidge said. “I finished the crucial first draft of The Totally Ninja Raccoons Discover the Lost World Monday afternoon, July 4."

Coolidge knew how much time it would take to prepare the first draft for publication, add illustrations, and then publish the book.

In addition to the inspiration from McKay, the book is also dedicated to the father of illustrator Chris Jones, who recently passed away.

“Yes, the Totally Ninja Raccoons are for children, but the series also has some adult fans,” Coolidge said. “My illustrator's father was one of those fans and always looked forward to the next Totally Ninja Raccoon adventure.”

Signed, personalized copies of "The Totally Ninja Raccoons Discover the Lost World” can be ordered now in advance of its publication by calling the book store at (570) 724-5793. Copies can also be reserved in-person at the store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.