Thanksgiving is a food celebration. Many families have their own culinary traditions passed down each year, but sometimes we seek out new ideas, new recipes, or some way to prepare a traditional dish differently.

This year, we spoke with Chef Hosch, a Williamsport-based chef with a lifetime of experience in the kitchen, plus a number of culinary credentials under his belt. Once an executive chef, Hosch now owns his own catering business: Chef Hosch and Ann Catering at the Carriage House.

Watch below as Chef Hosch talks about how to prepare in advance, the best way to cook a turkey, how to store leftovers safely, a cranberry sauce recipe, and more. The chef also asks a question for viewers!

Chef Hosch's Cranberry Sauce

Mix all of the following at least one day before:

1 bag of fresh cranberries, crushed

1 cup of sugar

2 cups of red grapes, optional

1 cup of chopped walnuts

1 cup of fresh pineapple, cut then food processed

Day-of preparation:

1.5 cups heavy cream, whipped; fold into mixed ingredients

