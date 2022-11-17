Thanksgiving is a food celebration. Many families have their own culinary traditions passed down each year, but sometimes we seek out new ideas, new recipes, or some way to prepare a traditional dish differently.
This year, we spoke with Chef Hosch, a Williamsport-based chef with a lifetime of experience in the kitchen, plus a number of culinary credentials under his belt. Once an executive chef, Hosch now owns his own catering business: Chef Hosch and Ann Catering at the Carriage House.
Watch below as Chef Hosch talks about how to prepare in advance, the best way to cook a turkey, how to store leftovers safely, a cranberry sauce recipe, and more. The chef also asks a question for viewers!
Chef Hosch's Cranberry Sauce
Mix all of the following at least one day before:
- 1 bag of fresh cranberries, crushed
- 1 cup of sugar
- 2 cups of red grapes, optional
- 1 cup of chopped walnuts
- 1 cup of fresh pineapple, cut then food processed
Day-of preparation:
- 1.5 cups heavy cream, whipped; fold into mixed ingredients