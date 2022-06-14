Sunbury, Pa. — Ten-year-old Violet Grace Piper has joined the ranks of published authors now that her first book, "The Craziest Camping Trip," has been released by an international publishing company.

Piper, who hails from Sunbury, began working on the book several years ago, but only started refining it last year, she said.

"I was around six or seven when I started the book, but then I forgot about it and left it to sit," Piper said. "But then one day I brought it out and started making it better, restarting it. I was nine when I started, and now I'm ten, and excited to be an author. I've always thought about it, but I didn't think it would ever really happen."

The book was published by Olympia Publishers, a United Kingdom-based publishing house with locations in London, Los Angeles, and Mumbai.

About the book

Set for an exciting woodland adventure, a group of siblings set off on their very own camping trip. The children experience the wonders of the forest, finding a treehouse, playing games in a pond and adopting two faithful dogs, Honey and Roxxie. Their path eventually leads them to a vast mansion, which they delight in exploring, hosted by a friendly and welcoming old couple. Here, the group discover toys, antiques, the art of bird watching and sample the glorious delights of a very special greenhouse.

The trip takes a dark turn when the intrepid siblings lose their way in the forest and must seek shelter in an old boxcar. The weather proves to be foe as well as friend, casting the adventurers even further off their homeward path. Battling rain, mud and dwindling food supplies, the siblings must find their way home, or be lost to wander in the forest.

The book is available to purchase at Barnes & Noble.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.