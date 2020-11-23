Harrisburg, Pa. – Multiple Pennsylvania counties had their drought watch lifted last week by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). However, all of our local counties remain under a drought watch or warning.

The Commonwealth Drought Task Force and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) met on Nov. 17 and decided to lift the drought watch for 10 counties, returning them to normal status.

Drought watch has been lifted for Armstrong, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Clarion, Erie, Fayette, Huntingdon, Indiana, and Mifflin counties.

Consumers on drought watch are asked to reduce their individual water use 5-10 percent, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day.

In Northcentral Pennsylvania, however, multiple counties remain under a drought or drought warning.

Drought watch remains for Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Columbia, Cumberland, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Juniata, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Warren, and Wyoming counties.

Three counties remain on drought warning: Clinton, McKean, and Potter.

Consumers on drought warning are asked to reduce their individual water use 10-15 percent, based on a statewide average of 62 gallons per person per day. This means a reduction of six to nine gallons a day.

“Recent rainfall has brought good news for some counties. Other counties are showing improvements, but still have a little ways to go,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “We ask all water consumers on drought watch and warning to remain mindful and continue to voluntarily reduce their water use a modest amount.”

There are many ways to reduce water use around the house and yard, including:

• Run water only when necessary.

• Run the dishwasher and washing machine only with full loads.

•Water your lawn sparingly and only if necessary.

• Re-use old water from bird baths, vases, or pet bowls to water plants.

• When mowing your lawn, set the blades to 2-3 inches high. Longer grass shades the soil, improving moisture retention. It also grows thicker and develops a deeper root system, so it can better survive drought.

• Check for household leaks – a leaking toilet can waste up to 200 gallons of water daily.

• Sweep your sidewalk, deck, or driveway, instead of hosing it off.

• Replace older appliances with high-efficiency, front-loading models that use about 30 percent less water and 40-50 percent less energy.

• Install low-flow plumbing fixtures and aerators on faucets.

DEP makes drought watch, warning, or emergency declaration recommendations based on four numeric indicators. The agency gets stream flow and groundwater level data from a statewide network of gauges maintained by the U.S. Geological Survey. In addition, DEP monitors precipitation and soil moisture. DEP also factors in information it receives from public water suppliers.

The next Drought Task Force meeting will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.