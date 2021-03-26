Danville, Pa. – Tempus, a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, has announced that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the company Breakthrough Device Designation for its ECG Analysis Platform. The platform, developed in collaboration with Geisinger, aids clinicians in identifying patients at increased risk of developing atrial fibrillation (AFib) or atrial flutter.

With this designation, the platform can go through the regulatory process more quickly.

The platform was designed for use with patients 40 years of age or older without pre-existing or concurrent AFib or atrial flutter, who are at elevated stroke risk based on a commonly-used stroke risk assessment tool. The device analyzes the results of a 12-lead ECG that is taken as part of routine care. The ECG provides insight into a patient's risk for future AFib and/or atrial flutter. Used with other health information, clinicians can pursue early and proactive diagnoses and manage the conditions early.

AFib, a leading cause of stroke, often goes undetected and untreated. There are currently no devices to help physicians identify asymptomatic patients without a known history of heart problems who have a high risk of future AFib. The Tempus ECG Analysis Platform, if approved, could change this by giving medical professionals software that can identify at-risk patients.

Geisinger and Tempus scientists recently published a related study in Circulation showing that artificial intelligence can predict risk of new AFib and AFib-related strokes. For the study, data scientists and medical researchers used 1.6 million ECGs to train a deep neural network to predict AFib in patients with no previous history of it within one year. In the people with no history of AFib who then had an AFib-related stroke, nearly two thirds would have been predicted to be at high-risk by the software.

"In granting our request for Breakthrough Device designation, the FDA is helping bring the power of artificial intelligence to patients, with new, smarter tools that can support clinicians in predicting future clinical events," said Joel Dudley, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Tempus. "Every year, hundreds of millions of ECGs are performed in the U.S. to detect cardiac abnormalities as part of routine clinical care. We are making ECGs smarter so that they can also identify the risk of future clinical events of interest, such as AFib, thus enabling clinicians to act earlier in the course of disease and improve patient outcomes.”

“Much of what we do as clinicians relies on predicting the future. Geisinger and Tempus are working together to make smarter, more accurate predictions about future clinical events,” said Brandon Fornwalt, MD, Ph.D., Chair of Geisinger’s Department of Translational Data Science and Informatics. “This is ultimately about helping patients and fulfilling the promise of precision health by supporting clinical decision making with additional patient-specific information, and we are excited that the FDA recognizes the importance of this work.”

The FDA's Breakthrough Device Program was created to make transformative medical devices available more quickly, speeding up development, assessments, and reviews while preserving statutory standards for review and authorization. The designation is awarded to innovative devices that provide more effective diagnosis or treatment of life-threatening conditions and that offer significant advantages over the existing standard of care, where no approved or cleared alternatives exist, and where early device availability is in patients’ best interests.