Williamsport -- Sixteen TEDx presenters were putting final touches on their talks in preparation for the April 4 TEDx scheduled at the Pajama Factory when COVID-19 took center stage and the event was canceled. The speakers had made it through a two-month application and audition process to be accepted.

While TEDx is on hold awaiting a reschedule date, the organization has organized a Story Slam.

Following in the footsteps of the Lancaster Story Slam and other similar events throughout the country, the first-ever Williamsport Story Slam will be held through Zoom.

During the free event, people in the Williamsport area are invited to tell and listen to stories with the theme "The First Time." Interpret the theme any way you wish, and have fun with it!

The event is for ages 21+ and will be held on May 20 at 6:30 p.m. If the event has a high turnout, TEDx will keep hosting Williamsport Story Slams monthly throughout the summer.

The rules for the Story Slam are:

Storytellers and audience members register here.

Names are drawn out of a cup to see who presents and in what order. 8 - 10 storytellers compete per night.

Stories must fit into the night's theme.

There is a five minute time limit for each story.

Storytellers cannot use notes, music, costumes, or props.

Three judges will rate each story on a scale of 1 to 10 based on how well the theme is incorporated, presentation, and "stage" presence.

A Zoom link will be sent by email to everyone who fills out the RSVP form.

TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection.