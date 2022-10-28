A local teacher will set foot on the Penn State field this weekend as part of the $1M Challenge for Teachers.

This weekend at the Penn State vs. Ohio State game, Jenn Sporer will attempt a 15-yard throw at a target for a chance to win funding for classroom projects within her local school district in Wellsboro.

Eckrich is sponsoring the event in partnership with the College Football Playoff (CFP) and their foundation, Extra Yard for Teachers.

Participants are nominated and then randomly selected from a pool of teachers. Sporer, a teacher in Wellsboro Area School District for 24 years, received her nomination from one of her students.

"One of my seventh-grade students, Fen, nominated me because we have a mutual respect for both academics and athletics. Plus he knows how competitive I am in both the classroom and on the field, as he shares that same level of competitiveness and passion for school and sports," Sporer said.

Sporer has goals for the funds if she wins the challenge.

The school district, like many districts, is responding to declines in test performance in the wake of COVID-19. Some funding could go toward supplemental learning for students to improve scores, Sporer said.

Sporer would also like to see funding for mental health resources across the district, specifically trauma-informed education for students and professional learning opportunities for teachers.

As a K-8 Enrichment teacher, Sporer is passionate about funding for the gifted student population.

"Our north central PA corridor is experiencing a paradigm shift in offering services to our gifted student population; this is my passion," Sporer said.

The school district is looking to establish community partnerships, including coordination with a local university and a nearby business to establish academic competitions and create school-to-work opportunities.

Additional opportunities may be in store for STEM and trade students. The district is already looking to invest in a 3-D printer. Sporer suggests an additional possibility: creating a pathway for student to earn certifications in trade and health fields and have school-to-work options while in high school.

Sporer will make her attempt during half-time of the game.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.