The Pennsylvania Department of Education has announced nominations for the 2021 Teacher of the Year.

"The Department of Education applauds this year’s finalists, who represent the commitment and professionalism that so many Pennsylvania educators share,” said Education Secretary Pedro A. Rivera.

Impacting students "far beyond the traditional classroom," the teachers who were nominated have shown an extraordinary commitment to ensuring students are educated, but also fed and comforted through these extraordinary circumstances, the Secretary noted.

Teachers in Northcentral Pa. made the list, including Andrea Baney of Danville Area School District, Jessica Fellin of Penns Valley Area School District, Gerald Kaplan of Loyalsock Township School District, and Debra Barrick of Selinsgrove Area School District.

Jessica Fellin of Penns Valley teaches general, honors, and AP biology. She has been a teacher for seven years and spent three years teaching in Hartford, Connecticut before returning "home" to Pennsylvania.

Initially, Fellin thought about going into biomedical research. However, several quality teachers she had in high school inspired her to teach instead.

"Seeing the love they had for their craft and knowing firsthand what an impact they had on my life as a teacher and role model, I knew that teaching was what I wanted to do," Fellin said.

She enjoys seeing what she calls "lightbulb" moments in her students.

"Not necessarily when they understand a concept for the first time and it finally 'clicks,' but when they finally start to believe in themselves," Fellin said.

Fellin said the true impact of teaching hit her last fall when she got married. Both former teachers and students showed up at her wedding - and it reminded her that teaching goes beyond just the classroom.

"Teachers touch not just minds, but also hearts," Fellin said.

Andrea Baney of Danville teaches three blocks of fourth grade math. She has been a teacher for twelve years and says it feels incredible to be nominated for such an honor. She said she has wanted to be a teacher since she was a child.

"I had an amazing second grade teacher who I wanted to be just like," Baney said.

In her job, she strives to replicate that same experience she had as a child.

"I want my students to know they are loved, supported, and can conquer the world," Baney said.

When asked about a moment that has brought her professional pride, Baney recalled a specific student who returned to her classroom to thank her for all she had done for him in the fourth grade.

"He told me that I was his favorite teacher of all time, and that I really inspired him to pursue his dreams," Baney said.

Debra Barrick of Selinsgrove teaches K-2 library science. The best part, for her, of working in the library is the interaction she gets with all of the students at her school.

"This provides me the opportunity to support all students' literacy skills and influence their love of reading," Barrick said of her job.

Barrick has been teaching for 33 years. She has been with the Selinsgrove School District since 1990, and taught kindergarten for 14 years before becoming a librarian.

She said she has wanted to be a teacher for as long as she can remember, and recalled that playing "school" was one of her favorite childhood activities.

"I've always wanted to work with kids, and I am fortunate to be living my dream," Barrick said.

She was nominated by her assistant principal, Dr. Jason Shumucker, and said that she is flattered he had the confidence in her to begin the process. She is grateful for all the support she has received along the way.

Barrick also trains therapy dogs to become Reading Education Assistance Dogs. The dogs sit with students, and offer a patient ear to more reluctant readers. The dogs became an incentive for students throughout the school, and every student could earn an appointment to read to them. Barrick recalled one student who had never spoken to her all year, but could read to the dogs easily.

"She read with confidence and was not the least bit inhibited," Barrick said.

This same girl has grown up to become a recent salutatorian at her high school graduation, Barrick recalled.

Gerald Kaplan of Loyalsock Township did not immediately respond to interview requests. According to the school's website, he teaches high school Art.

Other nominees for 2021 Teacher of the Year include Nicole Darroch, of Ambridge Area School District; Kathleen Dickensheets, of Hampton Township School District; Caitlin Keiper, of New Hope-Solebury School District; Denise Leigh, of McGuffey School District; Kerri Lynn Markert, of Easton Area School District; Elizabeth Raff, of Penn Manor School District; Katie Wisnosky, of Tunkhannock Area School District; and Hollie Woodard, of Council Rock School District.

The 2021 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year will be announced in December.