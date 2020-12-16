In snowy conditions, the message is consistent: Stay off the roads; stay home if you can.

But when you have a new driver--a freshly minted teen driver--now is a good time to teach lifelong winter driving skills. Yes, if you can stay home, you should, but people can't always stay home. Fear, inexperience, and avoidance could lead your young driver to panic in a slippery situation.

"Absolutely, parents should teach their kids how to drive in unfavorable atmospheric conditions!" said J.C. Keefer, driver's ed instructor at Montoursville High School. "At some point in your life if you stay in the northeast, you will have to manipulate road conditions that are less than ideal. Therefore," said Keefer, "I do suggest taking time to teach your child some simple skills to help them through these winter months."

Preparation will give your teen driver skills and measured confidence when the need arises to drive in inclement weather.

Before pulling out of the driveway, make sure the vehicle is snow-ready.

Check your fluids: top off the washer fluid and antifreeze

Keep a shovel, extra blanket, emergency kit, ice scraper, and brush in the car

Change to winter wiper blades

Mount winter tires (a handy tip: if you can see your breath in the air, it's time for winter tires)

Teach your teen to clear the car of all snow and ice before driving, including the windshield and windows, hood and roof of the car, and headlights and tail lights.

Start easy. "For teens, it may be their first time driving in snow," said Vince Shearer, driver's ed instructor for Montoursville high school. "I would start in a large parking lot," recommended Shearer. "This way it is still safe. Once comfortably there, then head out to the roads, starting with roads that are treated already."

Give the new driver the opportunity to feel what it's like to slide in a controlled way. "Practice slipping, sliding, loss of traction, etc.," said Keefer. "The most common mistake is locking up the brakes and oversteering when either the front end or rear end lose traction."

Keefer offered the following rules when driving in ice and snow:

Increase your following distance. "We teach the 4-second rule on roads that are ideal; you should increase to 5 or 6 seconds in the rain. 7 or 8 seconds in the snow, and even greater following distance in freezing rain or ice," said Keefer.

Accelerate and decelerate slowly. Anticipate stopping! Apply brakes gently, ease off if you start to skid and reapply when you regain control.

Adjust your speed to avoid meeting other vehicles at slippery areas, such as shady spots and frost on bridges.

If you find yourself starting to slip or slide, do the following:

Keep both hands on the steering wheel.

Slowly take your foot off of the gas pedal to let your vehicle slow down. Do not slam on the brakes or try to turn suddenly because this will cause your vehicle to skid. As your vehicle slows down, you’ll begin to get better traction.

Turn slowly and only as much as necessary to keep your vehicle on the road.

If you have to use your brakes, brake gently. "We lose control when we jam on the brakes in a panic situation," said Keefer. Pumping the breaks helps the driver maintain as much control as possible and to steer through the skid.

"I do not suggest allowing a beginning driver (16, 17, 18 years old) to drive on their own in wintry conditions," said Keefer. "It should take years to teach our children how to handle all the conditions central Pennsylvania throws at us."