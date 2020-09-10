Wellsboro, Pa. -- At 6 p.m. on Friday, September 11, Take2 and Friends will perform an eclectic mix of American standards from show tunes to pop music and all around favorites along with several originals on the outdoor stage on the Central Avenue side of the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro.

This concert is free and open to the public, but donations are welcome and appreciated.

Take2 is a duo composed of Bob Rubin on mandolin and Steve Ziemak on acoustic guitar. Joining them on several selections will be guest artists Daria Guelig on hammered dulcimer and Dave Driskell on clarinet. All four are from the Wellsboro area.

They will perform instrumental and vocal pieces, including at least four Beatles tunes, like “Michelle,” two originals, and songs such as "It Had To Be You," "Tea for Two," "Memphis," "Autumn Leaves," and a host of others, including medleys. “We’re doing our favorite songs," Ziemak said.

Rubin and Ziemak began performing as a duo six years ago, playing songs from Stephen Foster to the Beatles to Linda Ronstadt's "Blue Bayou."

"We call ourselves Take2 because there are two of us and because when we are in a recording session and mess up, we say 'take2’ and do it again,” said Ziemak.

"Bob and I have known each other since we were kids growing up in Levittown in Bucks County, Pa. in the early 1960's. We were neighbors and would spend time at each other’s homes. I was 16 and learning to play the guitar and Bob was 12 and already playing a harmonica and a washtub bass he built. We both loved playing music by the Beatles, Tom Paxton, Peter Paul and Mary and other singer-songwriters at the Cellar, a coffee house in Levittown. That's where we developed our musical consciousness. When we thought of a sound, we thought about it in the same way. That's still true today."

In the mid-1960's, things changed. Ziemak went to school to become a respiratory therapist and began working and traveling to see the country. He and Rubin lost touch.

From the late 1960's through the 1970's, Rubin was a third generation glass glazier at Levittown Glass, his parents’ business, married, learned how to play the mandolin, and became a member of Bucks County Grass, a bluegrass band that played weekly in venues around the Philadelphia area.

Bob and his wife moved to Tioga County in 1980. They opened Whitneyville Glass, lived in a trailer on the property until their home was built in 1983, and in 1988 added a recording studio where Bob did master recordings for country, bluegrass and rock and roll bands and solo artists in the area.

In 1980, Rubin was one of four founding members of North Fork Alliance, a bluegrass band that played at 80 to 90 different bars in the region.

In the meantime, Ziemak and his brother purchased adjoining land in Charleston Township and by 1984 were both living in the Wellsboro area.

"After we came here, I performed mostly with my brother as a duo,” Ziemak said. "My brother was the lead singer and guitarist and I sang backup and played harmony guitar and wrote a couple of original songs. I've always enjoyed playing music with other people," he said.

"My brother and I formed the four-piece Dirt Road Band and played rock and roll tunes from 1990 to 1997 until he and his wife moved to Virginia," continued Ziemak.

"From 1997 to 2000, I started working as a respiratory therapist on a locum tenens basis at different hospitals in the United States, including a Navajo reservation in Arizona. I retired in 2010,” Ziemak explains.

Over the years, Rubin and Ziemak had played together on and off through their work with other bands but in 2014 made the decision to form Take2. Each has been playing music for more than 50 years.

For this free concert, bring lawn chairs and sit on the grass in front of the outdoor stage or on Central Avenue, which will be closed to traffic between Main Street and the Warehouse Theatre to provide space for social distancing.