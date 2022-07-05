Take part in wild turkey sighting survey
See a turkey? Make it count!
Help the Game Commission track Pennsylvania's wild turkey population this summer. Beginning in July, report sightings to the Game Commission's Wild Turkey Sighting Survey online or on the Commission's mobile app.
This information helps the agency analyze turkey reproduction. The two-month survey window, from July through August, follows the current national standard used by all state wildlife agencies, providing comparable data across the wild turkey's entire range.
View last year's results here.
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
