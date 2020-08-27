Wellsboro, Pa. -- The Wellsboro Growers Market is open from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. each Thursday on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Chuch at 130 Main Street in Wellsboro, as long as the weather cooperates. This Thursday's market will feature sweet homemade treats from Yorkshire Meadows, fresh raspberries from Udder Merry Mac Farm, and much more.

Liz McLelland of Yorkshire Meadows is known for her custom baking with a British flair and her sense of humor. The banner at her booth reads: "Put on the kettle, make the tea, order your baked goods, right from me." She is bringing lemon and lime curd, lemon curd bars, scones, ginger cookies, salted caramel shortbread bars, shortbread cookies, pecan sandies, Eccles cakes, carrot cake, chocolate zucchini cake, and raspberry mango jam.

Ray and Janet MacWhinnie of Udder Merry Mac Farm are offering their mixed leaf lettuce, basil, cucumbers and bell peppers, all grown hydroponically, along with raspberries, green bell peppers, sweet banana peppers, sweet artisan tomatoes for salads, slicing tomatoes and green snap beans, all grown in soil.

Gary and Cheryl Keeney will have eggplant, sweet and hot peppers, potatoes, summer squash, green tomatoes, a few red tomatoes, watermelon and cantaloupe from the Keeney Farm. "There might be more if the 'rain dance' works," Gary laughed.

Kathy Siegrist of Bakery 303, "the pound cake lady" is offering her classic butter, blueberry-cranberry, lemon with lemon glaze, coconut and serious chocolate pound cakes.

Frank Maffei will hold wine tastings and his Staggering Unicorn wines will be sold by the bottle. Among them will be basil, jalapeno, blackberry, lemon, peach, pear, raspberry, and maple wines.

Other vendors at the market are the Shortsville Green Growers, Scentillating Creations, Aunt Lulu’s Embroidery, Hillstone Farms, Pinafore Run Farm, New View Farm, Between Two Rivers Maple Products, and WindStone Landing Farms with non-GMO and chemical-free foods.

Customers are asked to wear face masks and maintain six feet of distance between themselves and others.

Vendors who want to participate are asked to call Thomas Putnam at (570) 439-2000 or email him at wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com.