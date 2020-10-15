Wellsboro, Pa. – This week at the Wellsboro Growers Market, the New View Farm booth will feature Linda Sweely's English Christmas Cake snack packs!

The market is open from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Thursday through October 29 on the front lawn at the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main Street, weather permitting. If there is steady, heavy rain, the market will be canceled.

"The Thursday, October 22 market will be the last one for me," Sweely said. "I will be making the same type of goodies for both the October 15 and 22 markets."

"The English Christmas Cake is another of my mother's recipes. Many people in this area who are fruitcake haters have told me they love these snack cakes and buy them each year," explains Sweely. Ingredients include flour, candied cherries, candied pineapple, pecans, sugar, golden raisins, butter, brandy, eggs, salt, cinnamon, baking powder, and corn syrup.

The New View Farm booth will also offer freshly made cinnamon buns; focaccia, sourdough, everything, multigrain and beer breads; cinnamon raisin and everything bagels; maple syrup; honey; jams and jellies; tomato relish; jalapeno pepper spread; candy; garlic; and sprouts.

“What we sell at the Wellsboro Growers Market and our farm store in Rutland Township is what I love to produce and eat, from jellies to artisan breads to my mom’s tomato relish, a 50-year-old recipe she passed down to me," Sweely said. "Most of my jelly and candy recipes are ones my mom taught me how to make. She had a candy business for years.”

For the October 15 market, Ray and Janet MacWhinnie of Udder Merry Mac Farm will bring their own lettuce blend, basil, arugula, cucumbers, sweet peppers, beet greens, and freshly picked raspberries. "It's too soon to tell what we will have for the October 22 or 29 markets," said Janet.

From the Keeney Farm, Gary and Cheryl Keeney will have blue potatoes, beets, sweet peppers, winter squash, onions, cauliflower, broccoli florets, cabbage, pumpkins, gourds, ornamental corn, and popcorn bunches. "We plan to attend the October 22 and 29 markets," Cheryl said.

Liz McLelland of Yorkshire Meadows is bringing freshly made apple dumplings, pecan sandies, salted caramel shortbread, lemon curd and pumpkin bars, scones, shortbread, ginger and peanut butter cookies, carrot and chocolate zucchini cakes, lemon and lime curd, and triple berry jam. "I will be at the October 15, 22, and 29 markets," said McLelland.

The Between Two Rivers Maple Products booth will be staffed by Sally and Jeff Jones, selling their pumpkin maple whoopie pies, maple cinnamon buns, maple sticky buns, peanut butter maple jumbo cookies, maple candied pecans and almonds, and maple syrup, cream, and candies. They will be at the market on October 15 and 22 but not October 29.

Frank Maffei, owner of Staggering Unicorn Winery, will host free tastings and sell wines he has created. A winemaker for almost 30 years, he opened his winery on December 21, 2016. "I will bring my cranberry, pineapple strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, and mint chocolate wines to the October 15, 22 and 29 markets, as well as other flavors," he said.

Laura Driesel of Aunt Lulu's Embroidery will have a selection of items for sale, including stickers, etched glassware, Christmas-themed T-shirts, dog-themed sweatshirts, and handcrafted face masks with smiley faces and with a cartoon bee and the words: "Don't Worry, Bee Happy." She will also bring samples of her custom embroidery and digital printing work. “I’m not sure whether I will be at the October 22 or 29 markets,” said Driesel.

Jean LaCroce of Heart Dog Delectables will return with her freshly made and decorated dog bones, paw prints, and cat and dog stick figures. Some will be specially decorated for Halloween and others for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. She only uses natural ingredients in her dog treat recipes.

Kathy Siegrist of Bakery 303, better known as the pound cake lady, will not be at the this week's market, but she will be bringing party pound cakes to both the October 22 and 29 markets. The fall party pound cakes will be decorated inside and out with red, orange, yellow and brown sprinkles and the Breast Cancer Awareness Month party cakes with red, pink and white sprinkles. She will also offer her apple cinnamon, classic butter, lemon with lemon glaze, and serious chocolate pound cakes.

Customers are asked to wear face masks and maintain six feet of distance between themselves and others when possible.

Questions about the market may be addressed to Thomas Putnam at (570) 439-2000 or by email at wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com.