Mansfield, Pa. — Every year, the Pennsylvania Route 6 Alliance, an organization that works to promote tourism, cultural conservation, recreation, and economic development, presents the "Do 6" Awards to individuals, businesses, and organizations that support sustainable tourism development along the Route 6 Heritage Corridor.

The Alliance issues awards in the categories of Heritage Partnerships, Leadership, Heritage Community of the Year, Heritage Tourism, Artisan of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement.

Nominees should exemplify the mission of the Route 6 Alliance to protect, preserve, and promote the scenic, cultural, historical, and recreational resources in the northern tier.

Last year, Mansfield claimed the Heritage Community of the Year Award after completing a variety of projects. Thanks to the establishment of a business park along Route 6 and the future Interstate 99, Mansfield became the site of over half of Tioga County's hotel rooms.

To improve the experience of both visitors and residents, Mansfield Borough, Mansfield Area Chamber of Commerce, Mansfield University, and Richmond Township partnered to prioritize community development and revitalization.

Ongoing initiatives include: the expansion of green space and trails; restoring the historic Gate House Building; commemorating the history of the "First Night Football Game" ever played; relationship building between Mansfield University's campus and downtown through events like Homecoming and Light Up Mansfield Again; and social media and networking campaigns.

Nominations are due by July 15. Online nomination forms, additional information about the awards and categories, and printable paper nomination forms are available here. Winners will be notified in advance of a public announcement at the Route 6 Alliance annual meeting in September.

