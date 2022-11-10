Lewisburg, Pa. — This November, join talented youths from across Northcentral Pennsylvania for a special autumn concert. The chorale, consisting of students from grades 3 through 12, will perform a series of tunes all about singing.

The concert is appropriately titled “Sing, Sing, Sing.” Some of the songs that will be performed are: "How Can I Keep from Singing," "Sing" (from Sesame Street), "Sing a Rainbow," "Do-Re-Mi," and "Sing, Sing, Sing."

The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC), an educational outreach program of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale, will present the fall concert on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, located at 1050 Buffalo Rd. in Lewisburg.

Tickets are $10 for Adults, $5 for Students. Children age 5 and under have free admission. Tickets are available at SVCMusic.org, by calling (570) 547-0455, or can be purchased at the door.

Coleen Renshaw serves as SVYC Director and Verlaine Shaw serves as the piano accompanist for the concert.

Soloists will include Rowan White, Ellie Kisvarday, Nolan Jusko, Luke Vadakara, Katie Mebius, and Sarah Criswell.

Students in the chorale represent a dozen towns in the region including Beavertown, Danville, Hughesville, Lewisburg, Middleburg, Mifflinburg, Milton, Mt. Pleasant Mills, Muncy, Richfield, Watsontown, Selinsgrove, and Shamokin Dam.

The SVYC will also perform with the Susquehanna Valley Chorale on December 17 and 18 at the Candlelight Christmas performance at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury.

